Peoria Florist Partners With Peoria Pioneer Lions Club To Meet Record Mother's Day Demand-And Give Back

PEORIA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Peoria Florist , a respected leader in Arizona's floral industry since 1984, proudly announces a new partnership with the Peoria Pioneer Lions Club, a local chapter of Lions Clubs International, to manage unprecedented floral demand this Mother's Day while enriching the community through acts of service.As Mother's Day approaches on Sunday, May 11th, Peoria Florist anticipates an all-time high demand for floral deliveries within the Peoria community. Volunteers from the Peoria Pioneer Lions Club will play a vital role in ensuring timely deliveries to nursing homes, assisted living communities, hospice centers, and individual homes in the Peoria area. Drivers from the Peoria Pioneer Lions Club will generously donate the funds received for their delivery services back to the Club, supporting ongoing charitable initiatives.“This partnership goes beyond delivering flowers; it's about cultivating kindness and community spirit,” said Anthem Pleasant, owner of Peoria Florist.“By collaborating with the dedicated members of Peoria Pioneer Lions Club, we are not only ensuring beautiful floral arrangements reach deserving mothers but also strengthening community ties.”Customers are encouraged to place Mother's Day orders early by visiting the Peoria Florist website at peoriaflorist or by calling (623) 979-3121.About Peoria Pioneer Lions ClubThe Peoria Pioneer Lions Club, a local chapter of Lions Clubs International, is dedicated to volunteer service in the community. Their projects support vision care, hunger relief, youth development, and other community-based initiatives, reflecting Lions Clubs International's global commitment to humanitarian service.About Peoria FloristPeoria FloristTM, an Arizona company established in 1984, is an events & retail online store which designs fresh flower arrangements and locally delivers same day. Our specialty flower arrangements include; new beginnings, love, romance, birthday, parties, weddings, sympathy, & funeral. We deliver sympathy & funeral flowers into Peoria, Sun City, and the surrounding area. Our funeral & sympathy arrangements include; casket & standing sprays, plants, baskets, and wreaths. Our compassionate florists will work with the funeral service, church, or other venue to deliver your flowers

