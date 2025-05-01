NEW CHRISTIAN MEDIA PLATFORM, BIBLESTOCK, LAUNCHES ON NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

BibleStock is an online platform offering high-quality videos, photography, and illustrations-specifically designed to support Christian churches, ministries, businesses, and content creators.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A significant new digital resource for the Christian community launches today: BibleStock. Created to equip and encourage believers worldwide, BibleStock is an online platform offering high-quality videos, photography, and illustrations-specifically designed to support Christian churches, ministries, businesses, and content creators.With a vision rooted in Psalm 96:3, "Declare His glory among the nations, His marvelous works among all the peoples," BibleStock seeks to remove creative barriers for the gospel by providing visually compelling resources to amplify God's Word.BibleStock is especially developed for pastors, Bible teachers, and small-group leaders who want to bring the Scriptures to life in a meaningful and visual way. One of its most powerful features is a growing collection of high-quality videos filmed on location in the Holy Land-designed to help your audience experience the Bible in its geographic and historical context.“Launching on the National Day of Prayer is not a coincidence-it's intentional,” said Andy Cook, Founder of BibleStock.“We believe prayer is the foundation of all gospel work. As our nation turns its attention to prayer, we're offering this platform as a tool to help ministries visually communicate God's truth with excellence and clarity.”Key Features of BibleStock:.A powerful, custom search engine to find videos of remarkable Biblical sites by Scripture or keyword..Unique videos, photography, and illustrations of the land of the Bible..Content perfectly formatted for sermon slides, Bible studies, social media, websites, and outreach..Affordable subscription options for individuals and groups.Discover creative tools that honor Christ and strengthen the message of the gospel. Whether you're preparing a sermon, leading a Bible study, or presenting to an audience of any size, in person or virtually, BibleStock is here to help you present the Word of God with visual excellence.Explore the platform today at , where seeing is believing.About the Founder of BibleStockAndy Cook, founder of BibleStock and Experience Israel Now, is an experienced pastor with a deep passion for biblical teaching and the lands of the Bible. After 27 years in pastoral ministry-including 18 years at Shirley Hills Baptist Church in Georgia-Andy launched a multimedia ministry that equips pastors, Bible teachers, and Christian leaders with powerful visual tools from Israel and surrounding biblical regions. A seasoned traveler, he has led over two dozen trips to the Holy Land and authored six books, with his work featured by the Christian Television Network and sold in bookstores nationwide. A graduate of Southeastern Seminary (M.) and the University of Georgia (Journalism), Andy also previously served as a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist. Through BibleStock and Experience Israel Now, Andy continues to bring Scripture to life for thousands of people around the world.

Why is adding video to presentations important for pastors, Bible teachers, and small-group leaders? Please watch the video to learn more.

