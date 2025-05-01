Maison Brondeau Opens Its Doors In Westchester: A New Destination For Wine And Spirits

Experience a Curated Selection of Wines & Spirits with a Focus on Education, Tasting, and Community Connection

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Brondeau is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its innovative, hospitality-driven wine store in the heart of Westchester, New York. With a focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience and fostering a strong sense of community, Maison Brondeau is poised to become the ultimate destination for wine and spirits lovers.

Nestled within the Arcade Shops at City Square in White Plains, Maison Brondeau spans 3,000 square feet, mere steps away from the Metro-North train station. This inviting space features a thoughtfully curated selection of wine worldwide, complemented by automated pouring machines, a tasting bar, and a dedicated lounge for product samplings, tasting sessions, and educational classes. The store's mission is to simplify the world of wine, making it accessible, enjoyable, and educational for everyone who walks through its doors.

"At Maison Brondeau, we want to create a place where wine lovers and novices alike are once again excited about wine retail," says owner Ben Brondeau. "Being from a wine-loving family and culture where no meal or celebration is complete without a glass of wine in hand, I felt passionately about bringing that same level of comfort and authenticity to the Westchester wine scene. Led by General Manager Barbie Messa, our expert staff of wine and spirit professionals does exactly that, and we couldn't be more excited to finally share this concept with the world."

Central to Maison Brondeau's philosophy is a commitment to exceptional customer service. The store's team has been carefully chosen not only for their expertise but also for their warmth, enthusiasm, and dedication to helping customers. Whether one is new to wine or a seasoned connoisseur, the team is excited to offer personalized guidance and educational insights in an approachable way. For those searching for the perfect wine to pair with a special meal, a thoughtful gift, or simply a fantastic bottle to enjoy with friends on a casual evening, the Maison Brondeau team is there to help.

Maison Brondeau General Manager and Sommelier, Barbie Messa, expressed her excitement about the new store, "Maison Brondeau offers a unique experience, seamlessly blending education, community, and hospitality in a warm and welcoming space. Our passion is to help customers discover something wonderful at any price point, from everyday favorites to rare treasures. Rooted in hospitality, we want every visitor to feel genuinely cared for-whether shopping for themselves, selecting a gift, or immersing in one of our engaging classes. We look forward to Maison Brondeau becoming a favorite destination for wine and spirits enthusiasts in Westchester and beyond."

Maison Brondeau is located at 50 Main St. White Plains NY 10606 Arcade Shops (Suite 165) and can be found online at maisonbrondeau and on Instagram . Opening hours are Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday 10 am-8 pm, Thursday/Friday/Saturday 9 am-9 pm, and Sunday 11 am-7 pm

For press inquiries about Maison Brondeau, please contact Ali Pinedo at [email protected] .

About Maison Brondeau

Maison Brondeau is an innovative, hospitality-driven wine store in White Plains, New York, located in the Arcade Shops at City Square. With a 3,000-square-foot space, the store offers a curated selection of wines from around the world, featuring automated pouring machines, a tasting bar, and a lounge for samplings and educational classes. The store's mission is to make wine accessible, enjoyable, and educational for all. Led by owner Ben Brondeau, the team provides personalized guidance, aiming to connect customers with the stories behind each bottle and create an unforgettable experience. Maison Brondeau isn't just a place to shop-it's a community hub where wine lovers can explore, learn, and share.

