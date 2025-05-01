SSATI Completes Acquisition Of Invex Technology Solutions And ITIC Corporation's Government Support Services

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Solutions and Technologies, Inc. (SSATI), a custom software development and system integration leader in the U.S. national security community, announced today the completion of the acquisition of Invex Technology Solutions, LLC's (Invex) and ITIC Corporation's (ITIC) government support services.

These acquisitions expand SSATI's growing footprint within the intelligence community to new government customers and provide existing employees a wider contract portfolio for career advancement. "We're excited to welcome the Invex and ITIC teams into the SSATI family," said Don Brinkley, Executive Vice President of SSATI. "The combination of our organizations strengthens our ability to provide services to SSATI's customer base. Our technical workforce stands ready to support our government customers."

These acquisitions are the latest steps taken by SSATI to expand and strengthen its footprint throughout the national security community and grow career opportunities for its workforce. With the expansion of its services and growth of its existing government agency contracts, SSATI is extremely well-positioned to continue tackling the technical challenges and mission support needs of its customers.

Offit Kurman provided legal counsel to SSATI on this transaction.

Learn more about SSATI at: .

About SSATI

SSATI is an information technology service provider specializing in contract work with the federal government and defense agencies. We offer our customers the very best: our team of dedicated, knowledgeable information technology professionals are passionate about staying at the top of their industry. Our mission-critical experience and skills make us an in-demand partner for customers looking for excellence.

SSATI was founded in 2003 by intelligence industry engineers who knew they wanted to work for a different kind of company. Today, our corporate culture remains employee-focused as we support our customers' mission. Consistently rated a best place to work, our growth comes as much from our own employees recommending and referring their colleagues as it does from our respected recruiting team. Learn more at .

Contact:

Donald Brinkley

***@ssati

Photo(s):



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE SSATI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED