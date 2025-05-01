Embark Consulting Firm Announces Felice Gorordo As Incoming CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Felice is a seasoned leader with valuable experience in leading large organizations and shares the Embark mission: to take incredible care of our people and help us deliver great work for our clients," said Paul Allen, Embark Founder & Chairman. "Felice's strong background in technology and private equity will help drive the next era of growth and innovation at Embark." Allen added, "Under Clancy's leadership, Embark has achieved previously unimaginable milestones over the last ten years, and we are forever grateful for the transformative impact he has made on Embark and the lives of our people."

Most recently, Felice was the United States Alternate Executive Director and Board member of the World Bank Group, which deploys approximately $130 billion annually. Prior to that, Felice was CEO of eMerge Americas, a venture-backed platform focused on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across the Americas. He also served as a venture partner at I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure private equity fund with over $40 billion in assets under management. Previously, Felice was CEO of Clearpath (acquired by L1BRE), a venture-backed tech company focused on streamlining the immigration filing process, and served as Global Director at the venture capital fund StartUp Health.

"I was first drawn to Embark's purpose-driven team and how its people-centric culture translates into delivering the highest quality service," said Felice Gorordo, incoming CEO of Embark. "I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Embark team, build upon the great legacy of Paul Allen and Clancy Fossum, and lead the company through this next era of growth and innovation."

Embark operates on the belief that happiness drives success. With eighteen offices and nearly 600 employees across the U.S., Embark has experienced exponential growth, achieving a tenfold increase in just four years. All the while, the firm boasts an impressive Net Promoter Score of 87 from clients. For context, the average across industries is about 32. Under Felice's leadership, Embark is excited to explore new opportunities, expand its reach, and continue delivering exceptional value to its clients and team members.

About Embark

Embark is a Dallas-headquartered business consulting firm dedicated to transforming complex problems into clear solutions. With a focus on financial advisory, business transformation, deal advisory, outsourcing, and tailored solutions, Embark is committed to delivering excellence and fostering a culture where "happy works." Learn more at

