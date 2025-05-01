Embark Consulting Firm Announces Felice Gorordo As Incoming CEO
Most recently, Felice was the United States Alternate Executive Director and Board member of the World Bank Group, which deploys approximately $130 billion annually. Prior to that, Felice was CEO of eMerge Americas, a venture-backed platform focused on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across the Americas. He also served as a venture partner at I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure private equity fund with over $40 billion in assets under management. Previously, Felice was CEO of Clearpath (acquired by L1BRE), a venture-backed tech company focused on streamlining the immigration filing process, and served as Global Director at the venture capital fund StartUp Health.
"I was first drawn to Embark's purpose-driven team and how its people-centric culture translates into delivering the highest quality service," said Felice Gorordo, incoming CEO of Embark. "I am incredibly honored and excited to join the Embark team, build upon the great legacy of Paul Allen and Clancy Fossum, and lead the company through this next era of growth and innovation."
Embark operates on the belief that happiness drives success. With eighteen offices and nearly 600 employees across the U.S., Embark has experienced exponential growth, achieving a tenfold increase in just four years. All the while, the firm boasts an impressive Net Promoter Score of 87 from clients. For context, the average across industries is about 32. Under Felice's leadership, Embark is excited to explore new opportunities, expand its reach, and continue delivering exceptional value to its clients and team members.
About Embark
Embark is a Dallas-headquartered business consulting firm dedicated to transforming complex problems into clear solutions. With a focus on financial advisory, business transformation, deal advisory, outsourcing, and tailored solutions, Embark is committed to delivering excellence and fostering a culture where "happy works." Learn more at
SOURCE Embark
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment