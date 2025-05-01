Relief Mental Health Honors Mental Health Awareness Month With Focus On Expedited Access To Care And Innovative Treatment Options

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In Illinois, the mental health crisis remains deeply felt. In February 2021, 38.5 percent of adults reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 28 percent were unable to get the therapy or counseling they needed, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). These statistics highlight the urgent need for responsive care-something Relief Mental Health delivers daily through its expedited scheduling, typically seeing new patients within a week of first contact, often sooner.

Expedited, innovative mental health care, including TMS & ketamine therapies, for Mental Health Awareness Month & beyond

"Quick access to care can be lifesaving," said Susan Mueller, founder and CEO of Relief Mental Health. "Delays in treatment can intensify suffering. That's why we've built a model that prioritizes speed without compromising quality."

To meet the diverse needs of its patients, Relief offers both traditional and innovative, evidence-based treatments, including:

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) : A non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for depression, OCD and other diagnoses that stimulates targeted brain regions. Relief utilizes BrainsWay Deep TMS technology, the most advanced and effective available.

SPRAVATO® (esketamine) : A prescription nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression, administered under medical supervision.

Ketamine infusions : A promising option for individuals with bipolar depression, PTSD, anxiety, and more-particularly when other treatments have failed.

Psychiatric medication and therapy : Comprehensive care that includes evaluation, diagnosis, medication support, and/or evidence-based psychotherapy tailored to individual needs.

"Every patient deserves options," said Teresa Poprawski, MD , neuropsychiatrist and chief medical officer at Relief Mental Health. "By offering a full continuum of care, including TMS and ketamine therapies, we can personalize and even combine treatments for better outcomes."

Relief is in-network with most major insurance plans, helping patients access care without excessive financial burden.

This May, in addition to celebrating its five-year anniversary-having grown from one clinic to 12 across four states-Relief is deepening its community presence through a robust slate of Mental Health Awareness Month outreach initiatives, including:

May 1 – Panel expert at a mental health workshop hosted by the Somerset County Business Partnership in Somerville, NJ

May 2 – Exhibitor at the ADMIT Health and Wellness Fair in Rockford, IL

May 3 – Sponsor and exhibitor at the Kirsten Haglund Foundation's Freedom Walk in Woodridge, IL

May 8 – Exhibitor at the 11th Annual Mental Health Conference at Prairie State College in Chicago Heights, IL

May 10 – Sponsor of Marshmallow's HOPE Disc Golf for Youth Suicide Prevention in Rockford, IL

May 13 – Sponsor of the NAMI Dane County Community Open House in Madison, WI

May 13 – Exhibitor at the Transition Planning Committee Disability Community Resource Fair in Loves Park, IL

May 17 – Exhibitor at the Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute Community Mental Health Conference in Evanston, IL

May 20 – Presenter at the Illinois Southwest Suburban Coalition (virtual)

May 27-28 – Presenter at the New Jersey Integrated Mental Health Conference in Asbury Park, NJ

May 28 – Sponsor of the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County Annual Dinner in West Long Branch, NJ

May 29 – Exclusive mental health sponsor of the Kane County Cougars Mental Health Awareness Night in Geneva, IL

May 31 – Exhibitor at the Mental Health & Wellness Fair and Walk in Orland Park, IL

May 31 – Exhibitor at the Mental Health Fair at the Milwaukee Public Market in Wisconsin

"Engaging directly with our communities is vital," added Mueller. "We're not just opening doors to our clinics-we're meeting people where they are, educating, advocating, and connecting."

Relief's commitment has been widely recognized with several recent honors, including:



2024 Exceptional Service Award, Oak Brook Chamber of Commerce (IL)

2024 Woman Business Owner of the Year , Rockford Chamber of Commerce (IL)

2024 Best of Red Bank for Mental Health Service, BusinessRate (NJ)

2025 Pinnacle Healthcare Award for Excellence in Patient-Centered Care

2025 Emerging Business of the Year, Northbrook Chamber of Commerce (IL) 2025 Readers' Choice Top Pick Winner for Best Medical Practice, Daily Herald (IL)

As it prepares to open its newest clinic in Denver, Colorado , this month, Relief Mental Health remains dedicated to its mission: putting patients' needs first and providing expedited and personalized care to those in need.

For more information about Relief Mental Health or to schedule a consultation for any of its services, individuals can call 855.205.4764, email [email protected] or visit reliefmh.

About Relief Mental Health

Relief Mental Health is a leading outpatient provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), psychedelics (SPRAVATO® esketamine and IV ketamine), psychiatry, and therapy, for the treatment of depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and other diagnoses. Founded in January 2020 and dedicated to delivering expedited care, Relief has 12 facilities in four states. Relief aims to create a new standard for mental health care, offering a continuum of innovative therapeutic interventions and responding to evolving patient needs. For more information, visit .

