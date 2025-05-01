Brian E. Sandoval, President Of University Of Nevada, Reno And Former Nevada Governor, Joins The Board Of Directors For Southwest Gas Holdings

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a distinguished career in public service and governance, Sandoval brings extensive legal, regulatory, and corporate leadership experience to help guide the Company as it continues its focus on delivering long-term growth and value to stockholders. Sandoval, a former federal judge and Nevada Governor, currently serves as President of the University of Nevada, Reno.

"We are excited to welcome Brian to our Board of Directors," said E. Renae Conley, Chair of the Board of Southwest Gas. "His proven leadership and deep ties to the southwest region will bring valuable perspective as we continue transforming into a premier, fully regulated natural gas utility while delivering service excellence and supporting economic growth across our service territories."

"Brian's accomplished background is an excellent fit for our Board, and I look forward to working closely with Brian and our other Board members to continue executing on our strategic priorities," said Karen S. Haller, President and CEO of Southwest Gas.

A graduate of the University of Nevada, Reno, Sandoval's career began in the early 1990s and includes roles as a judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, Attorney General of Nevada, Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, and member of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board. He served two terms in the Nevada Legislature and was Nevada's 29th Governor from 2011-2019. Since October 2020, he has served as the 17th President of the University of Nevada, Reno, where he has focused on enhancing student accessibility, faculty excellence, and the University's engagement with research and the community.

