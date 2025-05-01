In-Situ Strengthens Wastewater And Drinking Water Expertise With New Principal Technical Consultant
"It's exciting to join a team that's as passionate about the water and wastewater industry as I am, and truly cares about our customers," says Melody. "I'm looking forward to helping operators optimize their systems and make the most of the tools In-Situ offers."
Melody holds both a B.S. and M.S. in Environmental Science from Oklahoma State University and is a licensed Colorado Drinking Water and Wastewater Operator. She also plays an active role in the water sector as part of the WEFTEC Program Committee and the leadership team of the WEF Reuse Community.
"Melody's deep industry experience, technical expertise, and dedication to operator education are a perfect match for our mission at In-Situ," says In-Situ Vice President of Sales Dave Wilson. "Her insights and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our support for municipal water professionals."
About In-Situ: In-Situ Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents water level, water quality and flow monitoring instrumentation for groundwater, surface water, and coastal waters, and drinking and wastewater treatment processes. In-Situ also provides a full solution for decision-quality data transmission, access and management via industry-leading mobile and cloud software and telemetry. Please visit or call 800-446-7488.
SOURCE In-Situ
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment