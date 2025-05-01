With Hispanic Stroke Risk On The Rise, Less Than 60% Of Hispanic Adults Can Recognize Stroke Symptoms

RÁPIDO can help loved ones and caregivers identify the signs and symptoms of stroke

FAIRFAX, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death among Hispanic men and the third leading cause for Hispanic women in the United States. Yet, according to CDC reports , only 58% of Hispanic adults can recognize stroke symptoms - significantly lower than their Black (64%) and white (71%) counterparts. With nearly two million brain cells dying every minute during a severe stroke, it's crucial to raise awareness about stroke symptoms within Hispanic populations, especially during Survive Stroke Week (May 4 – 10).

Physicians from the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) launched Survive Stroke Week as an annual observance that aims to increase awareness of stroke symptoms and the importance of calling 911. Knowing the signs of stroke is lifesaving information that every person should be familiar with, no matter their age, gender or socioeconomic status. People can survive a stroke when they spot symptoms, activate EMS and receive proper treatment.

While the U.S. Hispanic population has experienced an increase in stroke incidence since 2013, a gap in disparities in care remains. Studies show that a greater proportion of white patients (37.4%) were estimated to arrive within 3 hours from onset of stroke symptoms, compared with 28.9% of Hispanic patients. Additionally, in border states, Hispanic individuals who experienced ischemic stroke were 30% more likely to suffer in-hospital mortality vs. their non-Hispanic counterparts.

Dr. Johanna T. Fifi, interventional neurologist at Mount Sinai Hospital, Professor of Neurosurgery, Neurology, and Radiology, and President of SNIS says the longer a patient's treatment is delayed, the greater the impact the stroke will have. Time is valuable, which is why calling 911 is the best way to give stroke patients a chance at full recovery.

"Every stroke patient, regardless of their background or circumstance, deserves equal access to the highest standard of care," said Dr. Fifi. "Medical advancements, like thrombectomy , allow patients to survive stroke and often live a full life with minimal to no disability - if they call 911 as quickly as possible. The goal of Survive Stroke Week is to ensure all Americans know this lifesaving information and get the proper care right away."

Physicians across the United States refer to "BE FAST" ( B alance loss, E yesight changes, F acial drooping, A rm weakness, S peech difficulty, T ime to call 911) as an acronym to help people recognize symptoms of stroke. Modeled after BE FAST, the Spanish acronym RÁPIDO was created to raise awareness of stroke symptoms among Hispanic populations .



RÁPIDO



R ostro caído



Á lteración del equilibrio



P érdida de fuerza en el brazo



I mpedimento visual repentino



D ificultad para hablar O btenga ayuda rápido

To learn more about how to identify signs of stroke and respond quickly, visit the Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign website for free resources including PSAs, fact sheets, infographics and social media content to raise awareness and understanding about how to survive and thrive after stroke.

Get Ahead of Stroke ® is a national public education and advocacy campaign designed to improve systems of care for stroke patients. Founded in 2016 by the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS), today the campaign is supported by a coalition of organizations with the goal of securing the best possible outcomes for stroke patients by driving policy change and public awareness nationwide. Follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram .

