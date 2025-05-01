Breast Reconstruction Market Trends, Developments And Opportunities 2025-2034: Revenues To Surpass US$869 Million By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$515.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$869.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing prevalence of breast cancer
3.2.1.2 Growing awareness about reconstructive surgery
3.2.1.3 Technological advancements in implants and mesh
3.2.1.4 Surge in cosmetic and aesthetic procedures
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High cost of breast reconstruction procedures
3.2.2.2 Surgical risks and complications
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.4.1 U.S.
3.4.2 Europe
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Reimbursement scenario
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
3.9 Gap analysis
3.10 Future market trends
3.11 Value chain analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company matrix analysis
4.3 Company market share analysis
4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.5 Competitive positioning matrix
4.6 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Implants
5.2.1 Silicone breast implants
5.2.2 Saline breast implants
5.3 Tissue expander
5.4 Acellular dermal matrix
5.5 Other products
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Unilateral breast reconstruction
6.3 Bilateral breast reconstruction
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Procedure, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Immediate
7.3 Delayed
7.4 Revision
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Hospitals
8.3 Ambulatory surgical centers
8.4 Other end use
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Spain
9.3.5 Italy
9.3.6 Netherlands
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 Middle East and Africa
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.3 UAE
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 AbbVie
10.2 arion LABORATORIES
10.3 BIMINI HEALTH TECH
10.4 CEREPLAS
10.5 Establishment Labs
10.6 GC Aesthetics
10.7 HANSBIOMED
10.8 INTEGRA
10.9 Johnson & Johnson
10.10 POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics
10.11 RTI Surgical
10.12 Sebbin
10.13 Sientra
10.14 SILIMED
10.15 Wanhe
