Les Rubin, Founder Of Main Street Economics, Warns Of America's Financial Tipping Point

- Les RubinWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Main Street Economics founder, Les Rubin, is sounding the alarm on America's financial future. In a statement released today, Rubin warns that the nation is approaching a tipping point that could have dire consequences for future generations.Rubin's statement is rooted in historical perspective, economic facts, and a deep respect for America's founding. He believes that unless citizens confront the harsh economic realities facing the nation, future generations could inherit a bankrupt country and a diminished quality of life.With rising national debt, Rubin believes that urgent action is needed to prevent a financial crisis.Rubin urges citizens to educate themselves on the economic issues facing the nation and to hold their elected officials accountable for responsible fiscal policies.As the founder of Main Street Economics, Rubin has dedicated his career to promoting economic literacy and advocating for responsible economic policies. He hopes that his warning will serve as a wake-up call for Americans to take action before it's too late. His statement is below:5 Things all Americans Should Know - Understanding the Urgent Threat to Our FutureI. Alexander Tytler was RightIn a quiet corner of history, 250 years ago, a Scottish historian named Alexander Tytler studied past civilizations. From his analysis, he determined why all past great civilizations failed and concluded:“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”That may sound like a relic of the past, but it is the reality of today. It does not have to be this way. If we continue down the path we are on, our kids and grandkids will inherit from our generation a country that is going bankrupt. We are not OK, stop thinking it is!II. Our Country is in serious financial troubleOur national debt exceeds $37 trillion. It will grow to over $60 trillion in the next 10 years. Our out-of-control spending is causing multi-trillion-dollar deficits forever. Unsustainable! Even our own government tells us it is unsustainable. This will absolutely, positively, lead to the bankruptcy of this country someday - if we continue on our present course. No one knows when, my guess, 5-10 years.III politicians are focused on the next election, not the next generationWhat makes our financial problem so disconcerting is that it is happening in plain sight. It isn't the result of some unusual shock, it is a result of our politicians' focus on the next election, not the future. Many of our elected leaders continue to propose more spending, more programs, and more benefits, often without acknowledging how any of it will be paid for. Why? Because we voters reward this behavior by re-electing them. Yes, we want all the benefits and have a false belief that government can provide more without requiring anything from us in return. And this cycle, the one Alexander Tytler so astutely observed, has led us to the edge of bankruptcy.formula for financial success of a nationLimited Government + Modest Taxes + Maximum Freedom = Prosperity and GrowthThe government does not create goods or services. It funds its operations by drawing resources from the private sector, which is the true engine of growth and prosperity. The more we expand the size of government, the more we reduce the productive capacity of the private economy. It is the private, productive sector of our economy that is the very foundation of innovation, investment, and job creation. The larger the private sector, the faster we grow. When the public sector becomes too large, too inefficient, or too intrusive, it stifles the very dynamism that makes the American economy exceptional.V.The Way ForwardTo return to a sustainable path, we must first shift our thinking. We need to reconnect the services and programs we enjoy with the real costs they carry. If we ignore this connection, we will continue to grow a system that is both inefficient and unsustainable, which is where we are today.We need to invest in financial literacy and economic education. We Americans care, but do not grasp how serious the problems are. That must change, and education is the first step. The responsibility does not lie with politicians alone, it lies with all of us. The future of this country will be shaped by our choices-by how well we understand the challenges we face and by how committed we are to doing what is right, not what is easy.This is not a call for austerity, but for responsibility. We need to demand that our leaders prioritize long-term stability over short-term popularity, and we must be willing to accept some limits in exchange for more robust growth and a stronger, more resilient future. If want fiscal sanity, if we want this country to survive and prosper, if we want our kids and grandkids to have the same opportunities we had - then it is up to us to understand and communicate to our representatives we must move to a more limited government, like our Founders prescribed, with modest taxes that pay for the government we need, not everything we want. That is what 'We the People' must do for the good and welfare of our great country.We must: Listen – Learn – Think – Act.And that, my fellow citizens, is all you need to know. Now do the right thing. 