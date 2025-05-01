2025 College STUNT National Championship: Division Champions Triumphed In Nashville

CBU Division I Champion

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 College STUNT National Championship concluded this past weekend, bringing top collegiate teams nationwide together. Hosted by Lipscomb University and Trevecca Nazarene University from April 24–27, the championship showcased elite competition across five divisions, highlighting the growth and athleticism of STUNT, one of the fastest-growing female collegiate sports in the U.S.Division I: California Baptist University Secures Fifth Consecutive TitleCalifornia Baptist University (CBU) continued its dominance in Division I, clinching its fifth straight national championship. The Lancers defeated the University of Kentucky with a 21-10 final victory, maintaining an unblemished 107-0 program record under Head Coach Brandon Seagondollar.Division II: Davenport University Reclaims the TitleDavenport University avenged its 2024 championship loss to Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) by defeating them in the semifinals, 14-10. Davenport faced Jessup University in the finals, which had moved up from the NAIA division after winning the 2024 NAIA championship. Davenport secured the Division II title with a 15-12 victory in the last round of the game, marking a significant comeback for the program.Division III: George Fox University Captures First National TitleIn just their second year of competition, George Fox University from Oregon claimed the Division III national championship. The Bruins defeated Muskingum University 9-7 in a tightly contested final, showcasing strategic prowess and solid execution. This victory marks George Fox as the only current Division III team to have won a national championship, following the 2024 DIII National Champion Alma College's move to the Club division in 2025.NAIA Division: Hope International Claims Their First National TitleHope International University captured the 2025 NAIA Division National Championship with poised performances and clean execution. They navigated a competitive bracket with consistency and precision, earning the program a well-deserved title and further solidifying their presence in collegiate STUNT.Club Division: Oklahoma State University Triumphs Over Alma CollegeIn a thrilling Club Division final, Oklahoma State University edged out Alma College with a 16-14 victory. Both teams delivered high-difficulty routines and maintained intense pressure throughout, but OSU secured the victory in the final quarter, finishing their season as national champions.Executive Director's Statement“The 2025 College STUNT National Championship was a powerful display of the sport's rapid growth and the remarkable talent of student-athletes across all divisions,” said Lauri Harris, Executive Director of USA Cheer.“This year's competition in Nashville highlighted the dedication, athleticism, and sportsmanship that define STUNT, and we are incredibly proud of all the teams who contributed to such an exciting and successful event.”About STUNTSTUNT is a head-to-head, four-quarter competition format that highlights the athletic and technical aspects of cheerleading, including partner stunts, pyramids, basket tosses, jumps, and tumbling. Recognized as an emerging sport for women by the NCAA, STUNT continues to provide new opportunities for female athletes at colleges and universities nationwide. STUNT was developed by USA Cheer in 2010 as a unique and innovative sport format to highlight the athletic skills of cheerleading in a head-to-head competitive environment. Since its inception, STUNT has grown rapidly, with hundreds of high school and college teams now participating across the country. The sport continues to gain momentum as it pushes toward full NCAA championship status

