North & Madison Debuts Semi-Custom Vanity Collection With Coordinating Wallpaper Line

Elevated Design Meets Attainable Luxury in a First-of-Its-Kind Home Interior Launch

- Jess MilburnCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Elevated Design Meets Attainable Luxury in a First-of-Its-Kind Home Interior LaunchChicagoland interior design firm, North & Madison , is proud to announce the launch of their introductory products : a stunning line of semi-custom bathroom vanities designed to bring bespoke-quality design to a broader audience. The collection, created by founders Robin Flaherty and Jess Milburn, combines four sophisticated designer styles, multiple size options, a vibrant palette of curated colors, and two beautiful stone top selections-delivering high-end style at an accessible price point, filling a much-needed industry gap.“Our goal was to give people the tools to design a beautiful bathroom with confidence,” said co-founder Jess Milburn.“You shouldn't have to hire a designer to have a designer-quality space.”What sets this launch apart is the seamless pairing of these vanities with a signature wallpaper collection designed in collaboration with artist and print designer Melissa Johnson. Each wallpaper pattern has been carefully developed to perfectly match the vanity colors, taking the guesswork out of coordination and giving customers a complete, pulled-together look. With the endless number of style, color and pattern combinations the customer can really 'choose their own adventure'.“Style should be accessible,” added Robin Flaherty.“We've removed the stress and mystery of the design process by offering curated choices that always work together-whether you're bold and eclectic or timeless and neutral.”The vanities and wallpapers are proudly made in the USA, with all products shipping directly from the Midwest to ensure faster delivery and support of domestic manufacturing and avoid any issues with the newly instituted tariffs.The North & Madison vanity and wallpaper collections are now available for order through their website. For more information and to shop the lines, visit .About North & MadisonNorth & Madison was started by Robin Flaherty and Jess Milburn with the intention of making the process of hiring a designer more approachable and FUN. North & Madison is all about creating comfortable, happy living spaces. Their mission is to help their clients create a space that they are proud of, that brings joy, and that makes their house a home.###For more information about North & Madison please visit northandmadison or contact Robin Flaherty at ... or 708-705-7566.

