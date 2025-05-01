E.Republic's Omar Sandoval Named Top 50 Technology Professional By Onconferences

Omar Sandoval, CIO of e.Republic, recognized as an OnCon Icon Top 50 Technology Professional for 2025

- Omar Sandoval, CIO of e.RepublicSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- e -the nation's leading media, market intelligence, and public-private events company focused on state and local government and education-is proud to announce that Chief Information Officer Omar Sandoval has been recognized as an OnCon Icon Top 50 Technology Professional for 2025.The OnCon Icon Awards are peer- and community-voted honors, awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact within their organizations and professional communities. Winners are selected based on public observation and voting, without any sponsorships or fees influencing the process. Sandoval's recognition places him among the top technology leaders worldwide."This honor isn't just about me-it's a reflection of every mentor, teammate, and colleague who helped shape my journey," said Omar Sandoval, CIO of e.Republic. "It represents the spirit of resilience, collaboration, and mission-driven work that defines our community. I'm deeply grateful to those who believed in me, carried me, and stood beside me. This recognition belongs to all of us."The OnCon Icon Awards were presented during a ceremony on April 29, 2025. Sandoval joins a distinguished group of technology leaders who have been recognized for driving positive change across industries.Prior to his tenure at e.Republic, Sandoval was the Director of Information Technology for the Naperville Park District in Illinois. During his time there, he garnered multiple accolades, including a Distinguished Services Award from the Naperville Jaycees and a Forty Under 40 Achievement Award from the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce. He was also named one of Government Technology's Top 25 Doers, Dreamers & Drivers. With a legacy of leadership spanning both public service and private enterprise, Omar Sandoval has consistently championed innovation, collaboration, and impact in the technology sector.For more information about the OnCon Icon Awards, visit .About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Through market intelligence, media, and events, e.Republic provides trusted insights that connect industry leaders and public-sector decision-makers. Learn more at .

