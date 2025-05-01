DEXA Plus Founder Tony Orlando Joins Elite Panel At NYC's Longevity Circle

Tony Orlando and Joe Joyce, Dr. Kuo presenting at the Longevity Circle Event in NYC discussing the importance of DEXA, RMR, Vo2 and other longevity tests to extend healthspan. Panelists discussed these tests and the vital health information the tests provide.

DEXA+ shared cutting-edge insights on the role of DEXA, RMR, & diagnostics and optimizing aging at this exclusive gathering of longevity thought leaders in NYC.

- Tony Orlando, Founder of DEXA+ROMEO, MI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tony Orlando, Founder of DEXA Plus and nationally recognized expert in body composition and metabolic health testing, joined an exclusive panel at the Longevity Circle Private Event in Manhattan. Orlando served as a featured expert on the panel discussion titled, "The Role of Testing in Longevity: What to Measure, When and Why?"The Longevity Circle Private Event brought together thought leaders, physicians, researchers, and innovators at the forefront of health optimization, longevity science, and preventative medicine. Tony Orlando shared his insights on how advanced diagnostic tools like DEXA scans and Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) and VO2 testing are transforming the way individuals and clinicians approach aging - offering a powerful, data-driven strategy to optimize body composition, prevent disease, and extend lifespan."Longevity isn't guesswork anymore," said Orlando. "The right testing, at the right time, provides a roadmap to build strength, resilience, and metabolic flexibility. I'm honored to join such an esteemed group of leaders to discuss how we can use this data to truly change lives." Joining Orlando on the panel were Joe Joyce, of COSMED USA and Dr. Jonathann Kuo. Joyce brought further insight into the value of Vo2 testing as one of the most important longevity markers. Dr. Jonathann Kuo, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Extension Health a state of the art Longevity Center based in NYC, discussed clinical applications and the importance of both body composition, RMR, VO2 and other cutting edge testing that has proven to significantly extend life.As Founder of DEXA Plus and DEXASCAN .COM, Orlando has helped pioneer the integration of body composition and metabolic testing into medical and wellness practices across the country, empowering individuals to take control of their health with precision.The panel discussion explored:The most critical biomarkers to track for healthy agingHow DEXA and RMR fit into a complete longevity strategyWhen to implement testing throughout different stages of lifeWhy early detection of subtle metabolic shifts is key to extending lifespan and vitalityDEXA Plus is a leading provider of advanced health optimization solutions, specializing in DEXA (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) technology. Founded by Tony Orlando, DEXA Plus offers state-of-the-art equipment and comprehensive support to healthcare providers, wellness centers, and performance specialists aiming to enhance patient care and business growth.​COSMED the global leader in metabolic testing technology, provides gold-standard RMR and VO2 equipment trusted by hospitals, clinics, and performance centers worldwide.The Longevity Circle event is a private, invitation-only gathering of leading voices shaping the future of personalized medicine and longevity-focused care.For more information on DEXA Plus and Tony Orlando's work, visit DEXAPlus.

Kristin Orlando

DEXA Plus

+1 786-668-3392

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

What is a DEXASCAN?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.