Payments Industry Leader Robert Skiba Honored With Maher Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Maher and Other Awards Presented at IPA's Innovative Payments Conference

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robert Skiba, a longtime executive in the payments space and past chairman of the Innovative Payments Association (IPA ), received the 2025 Maher Award at this year's Innovative Payments Conference, recognizing his steadfast dedication to advancing the industry.“Bob's leadership, mentorship, and vision have helped shape the direction of the payments community,” said IPA President and CEO Brian Tate, who presented the award.“The Maher Award is a fitting tribute to his decades of service, and we're proud to recognize him for his lasting impact.”Skiba has played a central role in the evolution of gift cards and emerging payments in all forms. As Executive Vice President at InComm Payments, he helped grow one of the sector's most influential companies. During his more than 15 years with InComm, he provided strategic oversight on regulatory engagement, public affairs, and industry relations.In addition to his corporate leadership, Skiba played a key role in strengthening and enhancing the IPA's impact. He served as chairman of the board for more than a decade, guiding the association through significant growth and an evolving regulatory landscape. Before his work at InComm, Skiba held senior leadership positions at companies including Ceridian, Gap Inc., and The Home Depot.“Bob has always led with clarity, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to collaboration,” Tate said.“He's been a mentor to many in this industry, and his influence will be felt for years to come.”During the conference, Tate also presented the Skiba Awards, named for past IPA Chairman Robert Skiba. The award recognizes individuals and organizations that go above and beyond to advance the payments industry. This year's recipients included:> Gretchen Learman Burrier, Assistant Director, Office of Private Sector, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)> Nicole Beckwith, Senior Security Engineering Manager, The Kroger Co.> Kevin Leitao, Founder, Leitao LawAbout the Maher AwardTerrence P. Maher was a partner at the law firm of Baird Holm LLP and served as the IPA's outside general counsel from 2006 until his passing in 2014. A respected expert in electronic financial services, he was a passionate advocate for the payments industry. The Maher Award, sponsored by Baird Holm, honors professionals who carry forward Maher's legacy of leadership, service, and industry stewardship.About IPAThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments sector, including prepaid products, mobile wallets, and person-to-person (P2P) technologies for consumers, businesses, and governments. The IPA supports the responsible growth of the industry through advocacy, education, and public engagement. Learn more at ipa or follow us on LinkedIn.

