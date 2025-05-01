Corero Network Security Announces First Global Production Deployment Of NTD3400

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, today announced that Brazilian telecommunications provider Forte Telecom has become the first operator worldwide to deploy Corero's NTD3400 in a live production environment, marking a major milestone in the global rollout of Corero's latest high-performance platform.

The NTD3400, part of the SmartWall ONETM family, is Corero's most powerful DDoS protection offering to date. Available as a hardware appliance, the NTD3400 delivers up to 800Gbps of mitigation capacity per appliance (2x400G interfaces), allowing service providers to scale protection in line with increasing network throughput. The platform's increased capacity also enables hardware consolidation, reducing operational complexity and cost as providers expand bandwidth.

"This deployment is a significant validation of the performance, flexibility, and scalability of the NTD3400," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "We designed this platform to meet the evolving needs of high-capacity service providers and operators who must defend against increasingly sophisticated and volumetric DDoS attacks-without sacrificing efficiency or uptime."

Forte Telecom's implementation showcases how the NTD3400 can support both current and future network growth, delivering in-line protection with minimal latency. As a result of its success, Forte has launched a new division, Forte Technology of America, to support broader distribution of advanced cybersecurity services.

"With the NTD3400, we saw a level of performance and simplicity that was truly different," said Sérgio Simas, CEO of Forte Telecom. "It gave us the confidence to take a more ambitious approach to delivering high-grade protection in our region."

Corero and Forte Telecom will jointly exhibit at the Abrint Global Congress , taking place May 7–9 at the Distrito Anhembi Pavilion in São Paulo. The shared booth will highlight how the NTD3400 is enabling innovative, efficient deployment models for ISPs and service providers throughout Latin America.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

SOURCE Corero Network Security

