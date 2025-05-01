IQM MAKES TWO NEW APPOINTMENTS TO BOLSTER POLITICAL & ADVOCACY AND ENTERPRISE OFFERINGS

Industry veterans Kenny Day and Nathan Romberg join the company as SVP of Political and Advocacy and VP of Enterprise Sales

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IQM Advertising Corporation , the global media buying platform empowering advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions, today announced that it has hired Kenny Day as Senior Vice President of Political and Advocacy and Nathan Romberg as Vice President of Enterprise Sales. Both individuals will report directly to Matthew Dybwad, Chief Revenue Officer.

"As IQM expands our already immense knowledge in highly regulated verticals, we need the expertise of individuals like Kenny and Nathan to drive our offering home and make sure it is perfect for our clients," said Dybwad. "Kenny and Nathan each bring unique backgrounds to the table that will serve our company and its constituents well and we are looking forward to a successful future with them on board."

In his new position, Day is responsible for increasing the company's growth trajectory in the political vertical by growing current clients and acquiring new ones. He will also be tasked with collaborating with the product team to roll out new features and functionalities in an effort to expand IQM's market share in the political and advocacy industry. Day will work across all of the company's clients within the vertical, including top digital advertising, planning and buying agencies, political party committees and relevant associations and advocacy groups.

Day is a political advertising veteran, having previously held senior level positions at iHeartMedia, BrightRoll, Yahoo, Conversant, POLITICO and The Economist Group.

"Having devoted much of my career to helping major media companies and tech firms expand into Beltway verticals, I've grown accustomed to repurposing brand-focused solutions for political and advocacy applications," said Day. "In the 2024 cycle, I realized how precision-obsessed digital campaign planners have become. Because IQM is the only programmatic platform specifically built for political and advocacy, this move made perfect sense to me and I look forward to growing the core business while expanding into other highly-regulated verticals."

Romberg joins IQM in the newly-created role of Vice President of Enterprise Sales, where he is responsible for expanding the company's market presence into technology partner categories, such as whitelabel, API and audience extension. In this position, he will be working across a wide range of clients, including Meta DSPs, advertising data providers, advertising industry owners and publishers.

Romberg joins IQM from StackAdapt, where he served as the company's Business Development Director. Prior to that, he spent three years at Tunnl as their Senior Director of Business Development.

"I've long admired IQM and the leadership team. Having spent time on the other side as a client, partner and competitor of IQM, I've always respected their way of business and have loved watching them make great strides in the industry," said Romberg. "I am eager to join IQM and help usher in the next phase of major growth by continuing to build innovative offerings for our clients and finding creative ways to help IQM be a part of their stories."

About IQM

IQM is a global media buying platform that empowers advertisers in the most regulated verticals to use and enhance their data to make better ad buying decisions.

Our platform allows advertisers to construct precise audience segments that align seamlessly with their desired target audience base, using their own data, top-tier third-party data sources, and IQM's proprietary AI-driven audience intelligence engine. This leads to more accurate forecasting, budgeting and targeting, as well as delivering campaigns that perform better across screens and formats. For more information, visit .

