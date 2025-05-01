Geosurfaces Track At Ansin Sports Complex To Host International Competition

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansin Sports Complex will host the second ever Grand Slam TrackTM event from May 2 – 4. This premier venue features a world-class Mondo Super X 720 track, expertly installed by GeoSurfaces, a TenCate company, in 2024.

Ansin Sports Complex features a world-class Mondo Super X 720 track.

The Mondo Super X 720 track at Ansin Sports Complex was expertly installed in 2024 by GeoSurfaces, a TenCate company.

"We have been incredibly pleased with the performance of our Mondo track from GeoSurfaces," said Reggie Williams, Facility Manager at Ansin Sports Complex. "Having an elite track allows us to hold events at the highest level, like Grand Slam Track. We're thrilled to be hosting the event this weekend and look forward to hosting many more exciting events this season."

Grand Slam Track was created by decorated Olympian, Michael Johnson, and is the premier global professional track league. Its unique format features head-to-head matchups between the fastest stars in the sport.

"We're dedicated to providing surfaces that helps athletes train and perform at their best," said Jim Stalford, President of Tracks for TenCate. "We're incredibly proud of the Mondo track we installed for Ansin and excited to see the results of this weekend's event."

About TenCate Grass

At TenCate Grass, we design and deliver the future of turf. With over 300 years of expertise and nearly 5,000 employees worldwide , we're a truly global company with strong local roots . We offer high-performance, turf systems for sports, landscaping, and outdoor living across more than 60 countries. Fully vertically integrated , we manage everything from R&D to recycling, working hand-in-hand with trusted local partners who bring deep expertise and on-the-ground insight. Whether it's a world-class stadium or a community field, we deliver surfaces that perform, last, and support vibrant, active lives.

For more, visit .

Contact: Erica Rumpke, [email protected] , 513-484-6795

SOURCE GeoSurfaces, a TenCate Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED