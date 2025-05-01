Bloomberg Law Features Innovative Tools For Legal Operations Pros At CLOC

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law has announced that it will highlight its robust research and innovative tools tailored for legal operations professionals at the 2025 CLOC Global Institute, happening May 5-8 in Las Vegas. As a gold sponsor of the event, Bloomberg Law (Booth #310) will demonstrate how its platform empowers legal teams to optimize processes, increase efficiency, and drive impactful results.

Designed with legal operations professionals in mind, Bloomberg Law's platform offers a comprehensive suite of resources, including case law, statutes, regulations, and expertly curated legal analyses. These tools are specifically created to simplify complex legal workflows, deliver actionable insights, and help organizations achieve operational excellence.

Bloomberg Law will highlight:



An expansive Practical Guidance library of more than 8,600 documents organized by practice area and resource type, including the new Confidentiality Agreements & NDAs Toolkit, Supply Chain Toolkit, New York Discovery, Proxy Season Toolkit, EU AI Act, and AI in Corporate Transactions.

Newly added In Focus pages designed to provide legal operations professions with a rapid and efficient means to evaluate and track emerging issues and topics including Investor Activism, Employee Speech & Political Activity, Executive Orders, and Contract Drafting,

AI powered legal intelligence solutions , including newly released tools such as Complaint Summaries, Clause Adviser, Bloomberg Law Answers, and AI Assistant that exemplify Bloomberg Law's ongoing commitment to leveraging AI to deliver unmatched efficiency and value to legal professionals. These tools are designed to help attorneys streamline analysis, enhance accuracy, and reduce time spent on routine tasks.

A new Executive Orders & Related Developments Tracker that provides an integrated resource to track developments related to the President Trump's executive actions. The tracker gathers the most important information from executive orders published since January 20, 2025, as well as high-impact executive memoranda, proclamations and agency actions, and resulting litigation, allowing Bloomberg Law customers to stay up to date on the status of executive orders Bloomberg Law Dockets: Comprehensive coverage spans federal courts and more than 1,500 state courts, enabling users to track litigation filings, analyze historical performance data, identify emerging practice opportunities, and research client litigation history and opposing counsel strategies. Intelligent legal document drafting tools , including AI-powered document drafting tools that empower transactional attorneys to deliver faster, more favorable contract outcomes directly in MS Word, the tool they already use every day. Bloomberg Law Contract Solutions empowers legal teams to work more efficiently by seamlessly incorporating AI-driven productivity tools into their established workflows, streamlining the drafting, negotiation, and review of contracts.

"Bloomberg Law is thrilled to engage with the legal operations community at CLOC and demonstrate how our innovative solutions empower legal professionals to address real-world challenges with confidence," said Bobby Puglia, chief product officer, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Our platform delivers cutting-edge technology and comprehensive resources that streamline workflows, enhance efficiency, and reduce reliance on outside counsel. By equipping the legal operations community with transparent, trustworthy, and regularly updated solutions, we are proud to support professionals in ensuring compliance and tackling evolving legal complexities."

For more information about Bloomberg Law, please visit .

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law .

