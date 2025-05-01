Fuel The Mission: ABC Supply Pledges To Match $1 Million For Homes For Our Troops

Join the Indy 500 excitement and help ABC Supply race toward a $4 million goal for Veterans

BELOIT, Wis., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engines are roaring and the drive to support our nation's Veterans is kicking into high gear! ABC Supply Co., Inc., Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) , AJ Foyt Racing and Santino Ferrucci are teaming up at the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge to drive support for our Veterans.

ABC Supply and AJ Foyt Racing are hosting a month-long donation campaign for Homes For Our Troops.

Santino Ferrucci will drive the No. 14 Homes For Our Troops Chevrolet in this year's Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 25.

Together, we've set an important goal: raise $4 million to provide life-changing support for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. And now through May 31, ABC Supply will match the first $1 million donated, doubling your impact. Donate today at hfotusa/donate.

This mission extends to the track, too. AJ Foyt Racing is back, with driver Santino Ferrucci behind the wheel of the No. 14 Chevrolet, sporting its iconic red, white and blue design sponsored by ABC Supply. More than just a car, it's dedicated to Veterans supported by HFOT and those across the nation.

For over two decades, Homes For Our Troops has been a leading nonprofit transforming lives by building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured Veterans. Here are some of the highlights:



Over 405 specially adapted custom homes have been designed and built nationwide, empowering Veterans to regain independence and rebuild their lives.

Nearly 90 cents of every dollar raised goes directly toward program services for Veterans. HFOT's support for Veterans goes well beyond move-in day, helping each individual rebuild their life with guidance in areas like employment, education, health and dedicated financial planning.

"Homes For Our Troops' Platinum Partner ABC Supply is once again pledging their commitment to our nation's Veterans by spotlighting HFOT during the 109th Running of the Indy 500 in 2025," says HFOT President and CEO Brigadier General (Ret) Tom Landwermeyer. "Their fundraising goal of $4 million with a $1 million match advances our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives, enabling us to get even more severely injured post-9/11 Veterans and their families into the specially adapted custom homes they need and deserve."

This is the fourth year ABC Supply is hosting this campaign and its fifth year as a platinum sponsor of HFOT. Last year, the campaign crossed the finish line with an incredible $5.2 million raised.

"It's incredible to see the growing support for our Veterans each year," says Mike Jost, president and chief operating officer at ABC Supply. "We're proud to help stretch every donation further with our $1 million match and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have served our country."

Since 2020, ABC Supply's support has allowed HFOT to start construction on 26% more homes each year. Together, we can drive toward something greater - building homes that restore the freedom and independence of our Veterans, allowing them to focus on their families, their recovery and rebuilding their lives. Join us in driving toward our $4 million mission by donating at hfotusa/donate .

About AJ Foyt Racing

AJ Foyt Racing, headquartered northwest of Houston, has been competing at the top levels of motorsports since December 1965, nearly 60 years. With A. J. Foyt driving, his team won two Indianapolis 500s and three national INDYCAR championships. Since Foyt's retirement from driving in 1993, the team has continued to win, claiming two more national titles and the 1999 Indianapolis 500 with driver Kenny Brack.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT)

Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries, including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country and enable them to focus on their family, their recovery and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit .

About ABC Supply

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need - including myABCsupply , which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 19-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and is committed to hiring military veterans . The company also received the 2025 NAW Distributors Award, recognizing its industry leadership, community engagement and commitment to innovation.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has over 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at . Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page .

