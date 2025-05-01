Calanimals, SF SPCA, And The ASPCA To Host Second Annual California Adopt-A-Pet Day On June 7

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The inaugural event last year was a huge success, with 3,609 animals being adopted in one day-far outpacing the goal of 2,024 adoptions. Event organizers have raised the bar for 2025, with a more than doubled new goal of finding loving homes fordogs, cats, horses, and other small animals.

More than 150 animal shelters across California will be offering fee-waived adoptions on June 7, with the ASPCA providing grants to underwrite the adoption fees for most of these participating organizations. California animal welfare groups that would like to take part in the event have until Monday, May 5th to register online at CAAdoptAPetDay .

"We are incredibly excited for the return of California Adopt-a-Pet Day," said Jill Tucker, CEO of CalAnimals . "Turnout for last year's event was so amazing that it inspired us to be even more ambitious with our adoption goals for this year. It's clear that families recognize all the great benefits of adoption. Shelters offer an array of amazing animals, all of whom are ready for loving, caring homes."

Adopting a pet from your local animal shelter has many benefits, as shelters routinely vaccinate, spay/neuter, and microchip animals before they are adopted. As a result, adopting means families and individuals are getting a pet who has already received initial medical care that is appropriate for their species, and the staff at the shelter will also ensure you are matched with an animal who is the right fit for your lifestyle.

"The lack of access to veterinary care is impacting the lives of California animals and the families who love them," said Dr. Jennifer Scarlett, CEO of the San Francisco SPCA . "California Adopt-a-Pet Day is a vital response to these challenges that highlights the extraordinary, loving animals in our shelters. On Adopt-a-Pet Day, adopters will meet animals of different breeds, sizes, ages, and energy levels and get matched with their perfect new companion. It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the human-animal bond."

In 2024, 5.8 million dogs and cats entered animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country, many staying longer in their care due to a nationwide shortage of veterinary professionals, a lack of pet-friendly housing, and a lack of access to affordable veterinary care, among other factors. Likewise, tens of thousands of equines in shelters and rescues nationwide await new, loving homes.

Only about 30 percent of households are choosing to adopt their pets from shelters or rescue organizations with the rest acquiring animals from other sources. So, raising that rate by just a few percentage points would result in thousands of adoptable animals finding new homes each year.

"Choosing adoption is a powerful action that helps both animals and people-in California and nationwide. When you adopt from a shelter, you're not just giving one animal a loving home-you're also making room for another animal in need," said Matt Bershadker, President & CEO, ASPCA . "The ASPCA collaborates with hundreds of shelters and rescues in communities throughout the U.S., and we look forward to building on the lifesaving impact of last year's California Adopt-a-Pet Day. We expect our collective impact to reach even more animals, organizations, and communities across the state this year."

California Adopt-a-Pet Day is managed by CalAnimals , an organization that focuses on the success of California animal welfare and sheltering organizations in meeting the needs of animals and people in their communities. The initiative is generously supported by the San Francisco SPCA , a nonprofit that works in San Francisco, the Central Valley, and across California to ensure that every companion animal has access to quality medical care, compassionate shelter, and a loving home, and the ASPCA , the longest-standing animal welfare organization in North America that works on the frontlines to save, transform, and protect the lives of millions of dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals in the fight against animal cruelty and homelessness.

The California Adopt-a-Pet Day website has an interactive map, making it easy for residents to find nearby participating animal shelters leading up to the event. To find out more, please visit CAAdoptAPetDay and use #caadoptapetday on social media to see the latest updates.

About the California Animal Welfare Association

The California Animal Welfare Association ("CalAnimals") was formed in 2018 through a merger between California's two statewide animal-welfare associations: California Animal Control Directors Association (CACDA) and State Humane Association of California (SHAC). The organization exists to support the success of animal welfare and sheltering organizations in meeting the needs of animals and people in their communities. Programs and activities include trainings, conferences, certifications, disaster response, leadership development, legislative advocacy and more. Interested in learning more about the California Animal Welfare Association? Visit .

About the San Francisco SPCA

The San Francisco SPCA is an independent, community-supported, nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to saving, protecting, and providing immediate care for cats and dogs who are homeless, ill or in need of an advocate. The SF SPCA also works long-term to educate the community, reduce the number of unwanted kittens and puppies through spaying and neutering, and improve the quality of life for animals and their human companions. The organization does not receive government funding. For more information, visit sfspca .

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit , and follow the ASPCA on Facebook , X , Instagram , and TikTok .

