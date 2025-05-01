ALM Completes The Spin Off Of Its Business & Finance Division Into A Reimagined B2B Media Company, Touchpoint Markets

The new brand underscores the company's strategic focus and commitment to engaging and strengthening its business-to-business communities

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchpoint Markets, formerly operating as the Business & Finance Division of ALM, launches today, bringing together a powerful portfolio of trusted media properties through multiple mediums. Touchpoint Markets will continue to be backed by EagleTree Capital and its co-investors.

With deep roots in the Finance, Insurance, Commercial Real Estate, and Consulting communities, and with market-leading brands such as ThinkAdvisor, BenefitsPRO, PropertyCasualty360, GlobeSt, and Credit Union Times, Touchpoint Markets meets the evolving needs of professionals and the businesses that support them.

With a renewed focus on 1st party data, integration, innovation, and strategic growth, the company is evolving from a collection of siloed products into a unified company delivering always-on, cross-channel engagement.

"We've moved beyond traditional media to become a scalable, data-driven engine for community engagement," said Matt Weiner, CEO of Touchpoint Markets. "Our solutions are designed to maximize audience value and drive results for our partners through actionable insights, innovative formats, and always-on brand connections."

While the company name has changed, its commitment to serving the professionals who power today's industries remains stronger than ever. By transforming disconnected products into integrated ecosystems, Touchpoint Markets enables year-round monetization through paid content, immersive events, lead generation, and innovative ad experiences.

"Our name reflects our purpose-creating meaningful touchpoints between our audience and the insights, tools, and solutions that help them thrive," said Matt Weiner.

Touchpoint Markets is a trusted source of intelligence, connection, and opportunity for today's leading professional communities. We are committed to engaging and supporting professionals across key industries-including Wealth Management, Insurance, Commercial Real Estate, Credit Unions, Consulting, and Corporate Treasury. Our ecosystem is built on expert journalism, immersive experiences, and innovative digital platforms that deliver essential insights and drive real engagement. We connect industry decision-makers with the information, solutions, and relationships they need to lead in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $4.8 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and specialty industrial.

