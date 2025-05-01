Traceable By Harness Recognized As A Web Application And API Protection (WAAP) Leader By Securelqlab

Comparative testing report names Traceable by Harness a top performer in security efficacy and operational efficiency.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the next-generation AI-Native DevSecOps PlatformTM company, today announced that SecureIQLab has recognized Traceable by Harness as a Leader in its 2025 Cloud WAAP CyberRisk Validation Report .

The report evaluated 11 enterprise-class Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) solutions, testing for both security efficacy and operational efficiency. Of the 11 top WAAP solutions, Traceable by Harness Cloud WAAP was markedly superior to the group average, scoring as the top performer in Complete Security Score and tying for the second highest Operational Efficiency Rating.

"Traceable by Harness achieved the highest security efficacy and was named a leader in SecureIQLab's independent public WAAP evaluation," said David Ellis, VP of Research and Corporate Relations at SecurelQLab. "With outstanding scores in multiple test categories, Traceable delivers real-world security outcomes, securing its position as a leader."

Traceable by Harness was one of only two vendors to earn both Secure by Design and Secure by Default recognitions, achieving the highest design score and a perfect default configuration score. This underscores Harness's commitment to delivering robust, ready-to-deploy application and API security.

Other key highlights from the report include:



99.28% Complete Security Score , ranking 1st overall

95.7% Operational Efficiency Rating , earning a perfect rating in 7 out of 10 categories

100% OWASP WAF Score , scoring 100% in 21 out of 21 validated test cases 99% API Protocol Security Score and 98.33% OWASP API Score , significantly outperforming the 57% and 55.01% group averages, respectively

Traceable by Harness's WAAP solution has key differentiators in the market, standing out for its deep API observability and real-time threat detection, powered by distributed tracing and eBPF-based monitoring. The platform also delivers context-aware protection to detect complex threats, alongside comprehensive API discovery and risk ranking, ensuring full-lifecycle security while maintaining high performance.

Following Harness's recent merger with Traceable, the combined platform delivers an integrated, end-to-end solution that seamlessly embeds application security into the software delivery lifecycle. This unified approach enhances API security, runtime protection, and observability within the Harness DevSecOps platform, allowing organizations to manage security and software delivery in a single, cohesive workflow–from code to cloud.

This comes at a critical moment, as the expansion of AI-powered applications and rise of distributed architectures are rapidly increasing the vulnerability of API ecosystems–making them a frequent target in today's threat landscape.

"With WAAP, our goal is to deliver AI-ready application and API security in a single, easy-to-use solution," said Sudhir Patamsetti, Senior Director of Product Management at Harness. "By integrating Traceable's advanced security capabilities into the Harness platform, we're enabling teams to proactively address threats without slowing down innovation or delivery. This recognition from SecureIQLab affirms our vision of unifying DevOps and security into a seamless, intelligent workflow–positioning Traceable by Harness as one of the most effective and reliable WAAP solutions available today."

For a more detailed look at the report and Traceable by Harness's WAAP performance, download the full SecureIQLab report here .

About Harness

Harness is the leading AI-native platform for complete software delivery. It provides a simple, safe, and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses AI and machine learning to monitor the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their nights and weekends back. Harness customers like United Airlines, Citibank, and Choice Hotels accelerate deployments by up to 75%, reduce infrastructure costs by up to 60%, and decrease lead time for changes by up to 90%. Harness is based in San Francisco, and is backed by industry-leading investors like Menlo Ventures, IVP, Unusual Ventures, and Citi Ventures.

