Nielsen Launches The Ad Supported Gauge, A New Look At The Ad-Supported TV Landscape

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, has launched The Ad Supported Gauge-a new extension of The GaugeTM . The new quarterly report provides the most comprehensive look at the portion of television that delivers advertising across broadcast, cable and streaming. With these new insights, advertisers and agencies will have an essential view of opportunities to connect with consumers across ad-supported platforms ahead of the 2025 TV Upfronts.

Ad Supported Share of TV, Q1 2025

Category Share of Ad Supported TV, Q1 2025

In Q1 of 2025, 72.4% of TV viewing was on ad-supported platforms, compared to 27.6% for ad-free platforms. "Traditional TV" (cable and broadcast) are tied at about 29% to account for 58% of total ad supported TV.

"Every day our clients use our data to make informed decisions about their business. As we head into the Upfront, this ad supported layer to our industry defining Gauge report provides deeper levels of analysis to help guide advertising strategies," said Karthik Rao, CEO of Nielsen.

The new insights are made possible by enhancements to Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings leveraging the Streaming Meter, which is available to clients who subscribe. The Ad Supported Gauge provides a quarterly view of the landscape, with the next edition available ahead of the fall TV season.

