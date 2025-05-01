Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Eyewear To Increase Situational Awareness (SBT-2002)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved pair of glasses to help increase situational awareness," said an inventor, from Murrieta, Calif., "so I invented the SEE AND VIEW. My design enables you to easily see side and rear view information in real time for added safety and convenience."

The invention provides a smart eyewear technology solution. In doing so, it allows the user to see to the side and behind. As a result, it increases situational awareness and safety. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population, individuals with vision impairments, etc.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-2002, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

