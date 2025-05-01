Communication Test And Measurement: A $20.4 Billion Global Market By 2034 - Businesses Under Increasing Pressure To Ensure Seamless Communication And Minimize Network Disruptions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$9.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$20.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates & calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market scope & definition
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Network infrastructure providers
3.2.2 Telecommunication service providers
3.2.3 Test equipment manufacturers
3.2.4 System integrators
3.2.5 End use
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Patent analysis
3.6 Price trend
3.7 Key news & initiatives
3.8 Regulatory landscape
3.9 Impact forces
3.9.1 Growth drivers
3.9.1.1 Growing adoption of 5G technology
3.9.1.2 Increasing demand for IoT and smart devices
3.9.1.3 Network security and cybersecurity concerns
3.9.1.4 Global telecommunication infrastructure expansion
3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.9.2.1 High initial investment and operational costs
3.9.2.2 Integration challenges with legacy systems
3.10 Growth potential analysis
3.11 Porter's analysis
3.12 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Wireless test equipment
5.3 Wireline test equipment
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Service, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Installation & maintenance services
6.3 Professional services
6.4 Managed services
6.5 System integration services
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Network equipment manufacturers
7.3 Mobile device manufacturers
7.4 Telecommunication service providers
7.5 Internet service providers
7.6 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Research & development
8.3 Manufacturing
8.4 Field testing
8.5 Network performance monitoring
8.6 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 5G
9.3 4G/LTE
9.4 Wi-fi
9.5 Bluetooth & low power networks
9.6 Fiber optic networks
9.7 Satellite & Radio Frequency (RF)
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 North America
10.2.1 U.S.
10.2.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 UK
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.7 Nordics
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 India
10.4.3 Japan
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 South Korea
10.4.6 Southeast Asia
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Mexico
10.5.3 Argentina
10.6 MEA
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 South Africa
10.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 Ametek
11.2 Anritsu
11.3 Bird Technologies (NWS)
11.4 Calnex Solutions
11.5 EXFO
11.6 Hammer Technologies
11.7 Keysight Technologies
11.8 Kyrio
11.9 LeCroy (Teledyne)
11.10 LitePoint
11.11 Luna Innovations
11.12 Netally
11.13 Netscout
11.14 Omicron
11.15 Rohde & Schwarz
11.16 Spirent Communications
11.17 Tektronix
11.18 thinkRF
11.19 VIAVI Solutions
11.20 Yokogawa Test and Measurement Solutions
