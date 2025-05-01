AI In The Automotive Industry 2025-2034: Image Recognition Paves The Way For US$110 Billion In Autonomous Driving Innovation By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|170
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$186.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|42.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research Design
1.1.1 Research Approach
1.1.2 Data Collection Methods
1.2 Base Estimates & Calculations
1.2.1 Base Year Calculation
1.2.2 Key Trends For Market estimation
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research and validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market scope & definition
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.1.1 Supplier landscape
3.1.1.1 Technology providers
3.1.1.2 OEM Manufacturers
3.1.1.3 Distributors
3.1.1.4 End use
3.1.2 Profit margin analysis
3.2 Technology & innovation landscape
3.3 Patent analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Impact forces
3.5.1 Growth drivers
3.5.1.1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles
3.5.1.2 Enhanced Vehicle Safety and Collision Avoidance
3.5.1.3 Predictive Maintenance and Fleet Management
3.5.1.4 AI-powered In-Vehicle Infotainment and Voice Assistants
3.5.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.5.2.1 High Implementation Costs and Integration Complexity
3.5.2.2 Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Concerns
3.6 Growth potential analysis
3.7 Porter's analysis
3.8 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Component, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Hardware
5.3 Software
5.4 Service
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Computer vision
6.3 Context awareness
6.4 Deep learning
6.5 Machine learning
6.6 Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Process, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Data mining
7.3 Image recognition
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Semi-Autonomous vehicles
8.3 Fully Autonomous vehicles
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Nordics
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 India
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 Southeast Asia
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Mexico
9.5.3 Argentina
9.6 MEA
9.6.1 UAE
9.6.2 South Africa
9.6.3 Saudi Arabia
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
10.1 Alphabet
10.2 Audi
10.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)
10.4 Daimler
10.5 Didi Chuxing
10.6 Ford Motor
10.7 General Motors
10.8 Harman International Industries
10.9 Honda Motor
10.10 Intel
10.11 International Business Machines (IBM)
10.12 Microsoft
10.13 NVIDIA
10.14 Qualcomm
10.15 Tesla
10.16 Toyota Motor
10.17 Uber Technologies
10.18 Volvo Car
10.19 Waymo
10.20 Xilinx
