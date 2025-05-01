In-Flight Internet Market Report 2025-2034: Advances In Satellite Technology Significantly Bolstering The $2.87 Billion Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$2.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Rise in passenger travel demand
3.2.1.2 Growth in low-cost passenger travel airlines and long-haul flights
3.2.1.3 Rising demand for live streaming and video-on-demand
3.2.1.4 Technological advancements in satellite and ATG connectivity
3.2.1.5 Regulatory changes
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Rising cybersecurity threats
3.2.2.2 Bandwidth limitations and quality of service
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Connectivity Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Satellite-based connectivity
5.2.1 Ka-band
5.2.2 Ku-band
5.2.3 L-band
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Air-to-ground connectivity
5.4 Hybrid
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Wi-Fi
6.3 4G/LTE
6.4 5G
6.5 Satellite broadband
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Connectivity Speed, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 High speed
7.3 Standard
7.4 Low bandwidth
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Installation Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Retrofit
8.3 Line-fit
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Service Model, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 Free Wi-fi
9.3 Paid Wi-fi
9.4 Freemium
Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Aircraft Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Narrow-body aircraft
10.3 Wide-body aircraft
Chapter 11 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
11.1 Key trends
11.2 Commercial
11.3 Military & Defense
Chapter 12 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
12.1 Key trends
12.2 North America
12.2.1 U.S.
12.2.2 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.2 UK
12.3.3 France
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.5 Italy
12.3.6 Netherlands
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 China
12.4.2 India
12.4.3 Australia
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Japan
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.2 Mexico
12.5.3 Argentina
12.6 Middle East and Africa
12.6.1 Saudi Arabia
12.6.2 U.A.E.
12.6.3 South Africa
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
13.1 AeroMobile Communications
13.2 Anuvu
13.3 ASIA SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO., LTD.
13.4 Astronics Corporation
13.5 Collins Aerospace
13.6 Deutsche Telekom AG
13.7 EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS SA
13.8 GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS.
13.9 Gogo Business Aviation LLC
13.10 Honeywell International Inc.
13.11 Hughes Network Systems
13.12 Intelsat
13.13 Kontron
13.14 Lufthansa Technik
13.15 Nokia
13.16 Panasonic Avionics Corporation
13.17 SAFRAN
13.18 Thales
13.19 Viasat, Inc.
