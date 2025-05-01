2025 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin On Sale May 8

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2025 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin on May 8 at noon EDT.

The Mint launched the American Buffalo Coin Program in 2006. This 24-karat gold coin is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Bullion Coin. Designs depicted on this coin are based on the 1913 Type I Buffalo nickel by sculptor James Earle Fraser.

The obverse (heads) portrays a profile representation of a Native American with the inscriptions“LIBERTY” and“2025.”

The reverse (tails) features an American Buffalo and the inscriptions“UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,”“E PLURIBUS UNUM,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,”“$50,”“1 OZ.,” and“.9999 FINE GOLD.”

Complementing its handsome design, each coin is encapsulated and placed in a stylish clamshell and classic black presentation case with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The case fits into an outer sleeve with a beautiful gold foil image of the American Buffalo. It also includes a certificate of authenticity with matching imagery.

The 2025 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint's Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here .

To set up a REMIND ME alert for this coin, please visit: (product code 25EL).

Additional precious metal products may be found here .

Please visit as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468) seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Hearing and speech impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468) Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. From outside the United States, customers can call 001-202-898-6468 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 8, 2025, at noon EDT.

