Seth Eisenberg Releases 'The Road Of Happiness Now': A Lifelong Resource For Emotional Growth And Healing

New guide from PAIRS Foundation President Seth Eisenberg offers 50 practical tools to heal, bond, and grow lasting emotional connections.

- Seth Eisenberg, President & CEO, PAIRS FoundationFORT LAUERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Road of Happiness Now - Yodi Companion Guide, a groundbreaking new book by PAIRS Master Trainer Seth Eisenberg , President and CEO of the PAIRS Foundation , is now available to the public. Building on the pioneering work of psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Casriel, the book delivers 50 essential concepts and practical tools designed to help individuals, couples, and families build emotional bonds, foster healing, and cultivate lasting happiness.Eisenberg, a leading voice in relationship skills education, has spent over two decades helping people develop the practical abilities needed to thrive in love, family, and community life. His latest work continues that mission, blending emotional literacy, bonding theory, and hands-on exercises accessible to all."Dr. Casriel taught us that bonding is not a luxury-it's a basic biological need," said Eisenberg. "This guide gives people a practical roadmap to meet that need, heal from past wounds, and experience the joy of deep, meaningful connection."The Yodi Companion Guide includes signature PAIRS tools such as the Daily Temperature Reading, Emptying the Emotional Jug, and strategies for confiding, conflict resolution, and overcoming emotional barriers. The book also introduces readers to Yodi, an AI-powered relationship coach available through the MyPAIRSCoach app, offering 24/7 support and personalized guidance.Key topics include:* Bonding as a lifelong practice* Rewriting self-defeating beliefs* Setting healthy boundaries* Managing emotional triggers and emotional allergies* Turning emotional pain into purpose* Embracing vulnerability and empathy"With loneliness, anxiety, and relationship breakdowns at crisis levels, people need tools they can trust and use every day," Eisenberg added. "This book, combined with the Yodi app, puts those tools directly into their hands."The Road of Happiness Now - Yodi Companion Guide is available now through the PAIRS Foundation and at FatherhoodChannel .

