7 Digit Dental Marketing & Dental Protection Group Announce Partnership To Offer 5-Year Dental Warranty & Capital Access

7 Digit Dental Marketing and Dental Protection Group Announce Partnership to Offer 5-Year Dental Warranties With Access To Capital

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 7 Digit Dental Marketing , a leading growth partner for dental practices, and Dental Protection Group , a premier provider of dental treatment warranties, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will reshape how dentists provide value to their patients-by offering 5-year dental warranties bundled with access to capital for practice growth.

This groundbreaking collaboration merges marketing innovation with patient care protection, enabling dental practices to attract more patients, build trust, and generate more revenue. Dentists enrolled in the program will be able to provide patients with peace of mind through long-term treatment guarantees while also benefiting from flexible funding to invest in technology, training, and expansion.

“This partnership is about creating real, measurable value for dental practices,” said Chad Levin, CEO of 7 Digit Dental.“By combining our patient acquisition systems with Dental Protection Group industry-leading warranty platforms, we're equipping dentists with tools that increase case acceptance, retention, and revenue-while making high-quality care more accessible.”

Dental Protection Group's 5-year warranty program protects both the practice and the patient by ensuring coverage on a wide range of restorative and cosmetic treatments. The addition of access to capital-through earned and premium dollars-allows practices to reinvest in growth without disrupting cash flow.

“Warranties increase patient confidence and practice credibility,” said Max Zanan, CEO of Dental Protection Group.“Adding access to funding makes this partnership a total practice solution, helping dentists grow while delivering unmatched peace of mind to their patients.”

The combination of 7 Digit Dental Marketing strategies-which have increased new patient calls by up to 370% -and Dental Protection Group's nationwide 5-year warranty program is a major win for dental practices.

About 7 Digit Dental Marketing

Since 2007, 7 Digit Dental Marketing has been the industry leader in high-performance dental marketing. Their innovative, results-driven strategies are designed to help dental practices attract, convert, and retain more patients. Founder Chad Levin is the author of "#1 Secret to Dental SEO”, a bestseller on Amazon's **Best Sellers in Dentistry** list.

About Dental Protection Group:

Dental Protection Group (DPG) is a leading provider of dental warranty programs designed to protect patients' investments in dental care while offering dental practices a unique opportunity to build long-term wealth. DPG's comprehensive warranties cover a wide range of dental procedures, providing peace of mind and financial security to patients and practices alike. Max Zanan is the author of "The Dental Warranty Revolution: How Offering Procedure Warranties Can Transform Your Practice", a bestseller on Amazon.

