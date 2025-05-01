Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Therapeutic Aid (RSM-201)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to stretch, massage, and relax the back while relieving stress throughout the neck and shoulders," said an inventor, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so I invented the THERAPY PRODUCT. My design would create tension to activate and preserve the stretch."

The invention provides an effective way to alleviate back pain and problems. In doing so, it helps relieve stress on the neck and shoulders through stretching. As a result, it increases comfort, and it could enhance relaxation. The invention features a therapeutic and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience pain or problems within their back, various members of the labor force, individuals who spend a substantial amount of time standing or walking, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RSM-201, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

