Inventus Power And Kawasaki Partner To Power New NAV® 4E Personal Transportation Vehicles With Protrxion® HD Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

The NAV 4e LE and Limited models feature two 48V, 3.2kWh Li-ion battery modules, offering a range up to 40-miles1. The NAV 4e is also equipped with regenerative braking technology enabling one-pedal driving. You can recharge the NAV 4e by plugging in the vehicle's dedicated smart charger to a household power outlet. Users can choose to fully charge the battery overnight or take advantage of opportunity charging which enables the Li-ion batteries to be charged intermittently.

48V PROTRXion Li-ion batteries are specifically designed for low-speed, on- and off-road electric vehicle applications. These batteries are UL2271, ECE R100/R10, and IEC 62619 certified, ensuring they meet global safety and performance standards. They have also passed rigorous testing for shock and vibration resistance (UL2580), are water/dustproof (IP67), and resistant to corrosion and rust. Additionally, they have an integrated heater to ensure functionality in cold weather during charging. Inventus Power's proprietary battery management system (BMS) includes advanced functionality for monitoring and optimizing battery performance (i.e. State of Charge, State of Health, Safety Protection, & Smart Power Management Algorithms). These capabilities make PROTRXion batteries an optimal choice for Kawasaki's innovative electric Personal Transportation Vehicle (ePTV).

Inventus Power was invited to Palm Springs, California in February 2025 by Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. to support the initial NAV® 4e launch event. The Inventus Power team helped educate the media, dealers, and staff on the features and benefits of their Li-ion batteries and how they integrate and operate seamlessly with the NAV 4e LE and Limited models to provide Kawasaki with the industry's best-in-class PTV.

"We thank Kawasaki for inviting us to participate in the NAV 4e Launch event as an extension of their team. We enjoyed educating various audiences about lithium-ion battery technology and its benefits for PTV applications. We are confident that Kawasaki customers will value the reliability, safety and premium performance they will experience when driving a NAV 4e powered by Inventus Power Li-ion batteries." Tom Nguyen, Vice President of Business Development & Product Strategy at Inventus Power.

"Having Inventus Power join us to launch the NAV 4e allowed Kawasaki dealers and media to receive an in-depth understanding of the lithium-ion performance that comes equipped in the NAV 4e LE and Limited models," said Odeon Dy, Director, Corporate Strategic Planning at Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. "Kawasaki's partnership with Inventus Power shows our dedication to bringing industry-leading technology into this new category."

ABOUT KAWASAKI

Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki's entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company's constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends. Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters. Kawasaki's tagline, "Let The Good Times Roll.®", is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki's complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at .

ABOUT INVENTUS POWER

Inventus Power is a global leader in advanced battery and power systems that specializes in designing and manufacturing high-quality, reliable, and innovative power solutions for a broad range of portable, motive, and stationary applications. Our expertise spans multiple industries including medical, commercial & industrial, xEV, military & government, and consumer sectors.

For over 60 years, Inventus Power has been addressing the rapidly expanding power demands of a changing world through our advanced battery technology and highly engineered solutions. With a commitment to safety and pushing the boundaries of innovation, Inventus Power collaborates with its customers and technology partners to revolutionize how people work and live – ultimately fostering a world where battery technology improves sustainability and enhances the quality of life for existing and future generations.

