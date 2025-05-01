A Step For Stronger Bones: Osteoporosis Awareness And Prevention Month 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is stepping into May with a new challenge and a clear goal: raise awareness about osteoporosis and encourage healthy habits to help prevent broken bones.

In recognition of Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month, BHOF is launching the Walk a Mile a Day in May initiative, encouraging people of all ages to take just 2,000 steps a day in support of bone health.

Osteoporosis is often referred to as a silent disease because bones can weaken over time without noticeable symptoms, and many people are not diagnosed until after they break a bone.

Approximately one in two women and up to one in four men over the age of 50 will break a bone due to osteoporosis. But walking, a simple and accessible form of exercise, can play a powerful role in maintaining bone strength and preventing future fractures.

"Many people don't realize their bones are getting weaker until it's too late," said Claire Gill, CEO of BHOF. "This May, we're calling on everyone to take steps - literally - to change that. Whether you're walking for your own health or in honor of someone you love, every mile walked helps us raise awareness and build a future with fewer fractures."

Walking is a low-impact, weight-bearing exercise that not only supports bone density but also improves balance, coordination, and mental well-being. Participants in the Walk a Mile a Day in May challenge can walk, run, hike, or stairstep their way through the month, individually or as part of a team, and are encouraged to share their progress using the hashtags #WalkAMileADayInMay and #TakingStepsTogether.

Participants can also choose to support BHOF by creating a fundraising page, joining a team, or simply walking to raise awareness in their own way. Funds raised during the campaign will help BHOF improve patient care, assist those living with osteoporosis, and educate the public about this chronic but preventable disease.

