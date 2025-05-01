MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While most Americans would benefit from consulting with a financial advisor, becoming familiar with basic financial practices is easier than you might think. The centerpiece of any financial plan should be setting aside money for your future. Awareness and planning around spending on essentials each month allows you to better determine your capacity for saving.

We all know creating a budget and sticking to it is essential, but it's important to be smart about where you save and invest your money. Many people place their money in a regular savings account at their local bank, which typically offers a very low interest rate. Instead, consider placing your money in an FDIC insured high-yield online savings account where your money will earn much higher returns. And remember, it's never too late to begin saving. For example, if you're an AARP member, you can place your money in a high-yield no fee savings and CD accounts with Barclays and no matter how much or how little you want to save, AARP members will always get the highest rate of return the bank offers. It's a smart approach to securing your future.

