President Julius Maada Bio Launches 'Freetown Roadmap' To Advance UN Security Council Reform

FREETOWN, WESTERN AREA URBAN DISTRICT, SIERRA LEONE, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sierra Leone's President, Dr. Julius Maada Bio, has unveiled the“Freetown Roadmap,” a strategic framework aimed at advancing Africa's advocacy for reform of the United Nations Security Council. The announcement was made during the opening of the Retreat for Permanent Representatives of the Committee of Ten (C-10) Member States, held in Freetown from April 25 to 26, 2025, in collaboration with counterparts in Addis Ababa and New York.In his capacity as Coordinator of the C-10, President Bio reaffirmed Africa's collective call for equitable representation within the Security Council, describing the continent's ongoing exclusion as“a profound historical injustice.” He emphasized the need for urgent reform and highlighted Africa's growing role in global peace and security governance.“This Retreat is not merely administrative,” President Bio stated.“It is a moment of reflection, unity, and renewed commitment to a cause that is not only African, but truly global.”President Bio reflected on significant diplomatic milestones achieved over the past year, including Sierra Leone's presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2024. During this tenure, the Council formally addressed Africa's underrepresentation for the first time. This development was followed by the United States expressing support for granting Africa two permanent seats without veto rights, and the Pact for the Future acknowledging the continent's ongoing exclusion.“Recognition is welcome,” he noted,“but it must lead to tangible outcomes.”Delegates at the Retreat were tasked with formulating three key documents: the African Union Model for a Reformed Security Council, a Strategic Roadmap, and an Aide-Mémoire to steer global advocacy efforts. President Bio stressed that these instruments would strengthen the C-10's approach by ensuring“greater coherence and persuasiveness” in the forthcoming stages.He outlined five essential principles to guide the delegates moving forward: maintaining internal unity, pursuing focused diplomacy, delivering clear messaging, upholding steadfast demands grounded in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration, and sustaining active engagement at the highest levels. He reiterated Africa's rightful demand for a minimum of two permanent seats with full privileges, including veto rights if retained, alongside at least five non-permanent seats.“A Council stuck in the paradigms of 1945 cannot address the crises of today,” he warned, urging ambassadors to amplify Africa's voice on the world stage.President Bio proposed that the strategic outputs of this Retreat be designated as the“Freetown Roadmap,” serving as both a technical and political blueprint guiding Africa's decisive push for meaningful Security Council reform.Concluding his address, he reaffirmed Sierra Leone's steadfast dedication to this critical cause and praised the efforts of the C-10, the African Union Commission, and all collaborating partners.“This Retreat marks a defining chapter in our pursuit of a reformed, just, and inclusive UN Security Council,” he said.The full remarks and details of the Retreat are available on the official State House website .

