Bigeye Launches Patent-Pending AI Solution To Revolutionize Data Issue Resolution For Enterprise Data Teams

Bigeye is the Data Observability Platform for Large Enterprises

Bigeye launches bigAI, a patent-pending AI tool that helps enterprise data teams resolve issues faster with real-time, secure, actionable insights.

- Kyle Kirwin, Co-founder and Chief Product OfficerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bigeye , the leader in enterprise data observability, today announced the general availability of bigAI . This new capability powers multiple features that speed up data incident resolution and help prevent future problems before they occur. Built specifically for enterprise data teams, bigAI has been submitted for patent protection, reinforcing Bigeye's commitment to continuous innovation in the enterprise data observability space.With bigAI, data engineers and data leaders will dramatically reduce Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR), speed up root cause analysis, and proactively prevent recurring data issues. The patent-pending technology generates clear, human-readable overviews of incidents in real time using Amazon Bedrock's secure generative AI, offering instant insight into the nature, scope, and likely causes of disruptions, directly within the Bigeye platform and preexisting notification channels.“bigAI is changing incident resolution for enterprise data teams,” says Kyle Kirwan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Bigeye.“By transforming raw incident data into clear, actionable summaries, bigAI helps teams respond faster, communicate more effectively, and build more resilient pipelines.”Key benefits for enterprise data leaders:-- Immediate, actionable insights: bigAI eliminates the need to sift through raw data logs, providing clear summaries as soon as issues arise.-- Faster time to resolution: By simplifying root cause analysis, bigAI helps teams reduce downtime and maintain operational continuity.-- Integrated notifications: Incident summaries are embedded directly into alerting channels, giving stakeholders critical context before they even log into Bigeye.-- On-demand regeneration: Users can refresh incident summaries at any time to reflect the latest data and evolving context.-- Enterprise-grade security: bigAI is built on Amazon Bedrock and meets ISO27001 and SOC2 Type II standards, ensuring no customer data ever leaves the secure hosting environment.bigAI is available today to all current and future Bigeye customers and is included across all plans to accelerate data incident identification and resolution for enterprise data teams.Patent-Pending: Bigeye has filed a provisional patent application on April 14th for the technology powering bigAI. This patent pending technology employs a unique AI-driven approach to data observability that not only enhances incident management via AI-generated insights but also accelerates issue resolution and lowers overall mean time to resolution (MTTR). This technology and patent filing further secures Bigeye's leadership in AI-driven data observability.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit .About BigeyeBigeye is the data observability platform for large enterprises. Bigeye helps data teams in some of the world's largest companies detect, prioritize, and resolve data incidents before they impact the business. Only Bigeye has data observability that is powered by comprehensive data lineage and AI-driven resolution and prevention to improve data reliability across modern, legacy and hybrid data stacks. Bigeye is trusted by top enterprise organizations such as USAA, Zoom, Hertz, Cisco and Freedom Mortgage to ensure the data powering their business stays reliable by default. To learn more about Bigeye, visit .

Jesse McCabe

Bigeye

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.