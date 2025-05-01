Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Faith-Based Board Game (RKH-780)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a faith-based board game to develop a child's knowledge of the teachings and principles of the Judeo-Christian faith," said an inventor, from Richmond, Va., "so I invented IN THE BIBLE: THE GAME which introduces children to learning about GOD. The game can connect children with biblical values and morals as they grow to become young adults giving the children a strong spiritual start in today's world."

The novel invention provides a spiritually themed board game. In doing so, it may help children develop their faith and understanding of the Bible. It features an educational and informative design that is easy to set up and play with and targets children who are just learning about Christianity from their parents and society. The children will read the questions and engage themselves in the answers from the scriptures which will enlighten their minds and hearts towards GOD's love. The game permits children to learn exciting Bible stories and scriptures, empowering children for their bright futures as today's future young leaders. It is ideal for Christians, households, schools, churches, etc. In addition, a prototype model and technical drawings are available on request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-780, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

