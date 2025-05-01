The Zero Proof Launches Premium Non-Alcoholic Wine Club As Category Dominates Sales

ATLANTA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zero Proof (TZP), the largest specialty retailer of adult non-alcoholic beverages, today announced the launch of the TZP Wine Club , offering quarterly shipments of exceptional, alcohol-free wines. This strategic expansion follows a remarkable shift in consumer preference, with wine now representing 80% of TZP's sales-up from just 5% when the company began.

The Moderation Movement Goes Mainstream

The TZP Wine Club arrives amid a transformative period for alcohol-free options, with the global non-alcoholic wine market forecasted to reach $6.94 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of more than 10% through 2030. This growth reflects a fundamental shift in drinking culture rather than a passing trend.

"The data tells the story," said co-founder Trevor Wolfe . "Five years ago, spirits dominated our catalog. Today, our customers are consistently choosing wine. The Wine Club is simply responding to what they've been asking for and how the category has evolved."

Direct-to-Consumer Innovation

What began as a blog in 2020 by founders Sean Goldsmith and Trevor Wolfe has evolved into the definitive destination for adult non-alcoholic drinks. Since launching e-commerce operations in 2021 with only three products, The Zero Proof now curates over 400 premium wines, spirits, and ready-to-drink options for the modern mindful consumer.

Each quarter, Wine Club members receive four bottles ($75) or eight bottles ($135) with $5 flat-rate shipping nationwide. Members can choose all reds or seasonal variety packs, with exclusive access to limited releases not available on the main site.

"We've removed all barriers to discovery," explained co-founder Sean Goldsmith . "Our members can experience the world's finest non-alcoholic wines without the research, guesswork, or commitment. Every bottle arrives with our personal endorsement."

The inaugural shipment departs May 15, 2025 , with a sign-up deadline of May 14 .

Meeting the Market's Sophisticated Palate

As the non-alcoholic category matures, consumer expectations have evolved beyond simple substitutes. According to industry research, flavor innovation and quality have become primary drivers of growth in the non-alcoholic wine segment, with today's consumers choosing these beverages for their taste and complexity rather than simply as alternatives.

"This shift isn't just about avoiding alcohol," Wolfe noted. "Our customers want quality options that stand on their own merit. They're choosing these wines because they're genuinely good-not because they're substitutes."

The TZP Wine Club caters to an increasingly diverse demographic. IWSR, the global authority on beverage alcohol data, reports that moderation has become "a mainstream cultural phenomenon" spanning all age groups, regions, and demographics-not merely a trend limited to younger consumers.

A Generational Shift Driving Growth

The Wine Club addresses a significant demographic evolution, with Gen Z consuming 20% less alcohol than Millennials did at the same age . This generational change is complemented by Millennials' increasing preference for premium "low and no" alternatives that elevate social occasions without compromise.

Recent industry data reveals that online channels are crucial for non-alcoholic beverage discovery, with the online segment of the non-alcoholic wine market growing at 7.5% CAGR through 2032. This digital-first approach aligns perfectly with The Zero Proof's e-commerce model and subscription strategy.

For membership information , visit .

About The Zero Proof

Atlanta-based The Zero Proof is the largest online retailer, importer, and supplier of premium non-alcoholic beverages. Beyond its comprehensive e-commerce platform at , the company offers editorial content to enhance the consumer discovery journey. The Zero Proof additionally serves as a wholesale distributor of domestic and imported non-alcoholic beverages to retailers nationwide.

Media Contact:

Mercer Brockenbrough

[email protected]

706.540.6258

SOURCE The Zero Proof

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED