Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Worth $44.68 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

The SASE Market is expected to reach USD 44.68 billion by 2030 from USD 15.52 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 23.6%, during 2025–2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

70 – Figures

300 – Pages Download PDF Brochure @ Scope of the Report

The major players in the SASE Market are Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), Verizon (US), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Akamai (US), Oracle (US), Juniper Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), AT&T (US), Palo Alto (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Sophos (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Lumen Technologies (US), Forcepoint (US), Kyndryl Solutions (US), Comcast Corporation (US), GTT Communications (US), Zscaler (US), Cloudflare (US), Netskope (US), McAfee (US), TIBCO Software (US), Proofpoint (US), SonicWall (US), Open Systems (US), Exium (US), Twingate (US), Aryaka (US), Flexiwan (US), Cato Networks (US), Peplink (US), Checkpoint Software Technologies (Israel), BT Group (UK), Vodafone (UK), Orange Business (France), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Colt Technology Services (UK), Huawei (China), Zain Group (Kuwait), KT Corporation (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Tata Communications (India), NTT Communications (Japan), Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Arabia), Singtel (Singapore), Telefonica (Spain), Telstra International (Australia), HCLTech (India), Microland (India), Wipro (India), Claro Enterprise Solutions (US), NordLayer (US), Versa Networks (US), Nour Global (Saudi Arabia), MCM Telecom (Mexico), Fatpipe Networks (India), Lavelle Networks (India), and Ransnet (Singapore).

Cyber threats are becoming more advanced, persistent, and distributed across multiple entry points, making traditional standalone security tools ineffective. SASE provides a single cloud-based security approach that combines strong threat protection to block malware and unknown attacks, web traffic filtering to control and inspect outbound activity, and strict access enforcement based on user identity. It continuously verifies who the user is, the state of their device, and the situation in which access is requested. This ensures that access is never automatically trusted while also enabling faster detection of threats, better visibility across the network, and automated responses without disrupting the user experience.

By SD-WAN solution, the software segment is expected to hold a higher market share during the forecast period.

SD-WAN software provides companies the ability to administer and optimize their wide-area networks efficiently and with flexibility. The software centralizes control so administrators can establish policies for prioritized traffic, secure connections, and optimize application performance on various network paths. It dynamically routes traffic over broadband, MPLS, or LTE connections to maximize bandwidth while minimizing the usage of costly MPLS networks. It also features security elements such as encryption and firewall protection, delivering a secure and trustworthy network environment. With SD-WAN software, companies can scale their networks quickly, improve performance, and increase reliability, particularly in hybrid or remote work environments. It also provides real-time analytics and visibility into network performance, enabling companies to troubleshoot issues promptly and optimize traffic patterns. The software can easily integrate with cloud applications, providing smooth and unbroken performance. Due to this, organizations can achieve cost savings as well as enhanced user experiences throughout their whole network infrastructure.

By enterprise, the healthcare & life sciences segment is expected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

In the healthcare sector & life sciences, SASE is playing an important role in safeguarding digital transformation projects as companies increasingly rely on cloud infrastructure, remote employees, and connected healthcare technology. It safeguards sensitive patient data, facilitates compliance with industry regulations such as HIPAA and GDPR, and ensures that users, whether in hospitals, labs, homes, or on the move, can securely access the resources they need. Healthcare organizations benefit from SASE by having simplified management, pervasive security in distributed networks, and greater agility to roll out new applications and services. It streamlines the capability to enable telehealth, clinical research, and digital collaboration with low risk and enhanced operational effectiveness. As healthcare systems expand geographically and involve third-party collaborations, SASE also secures access to data and lowers vulnerabilities in collaborative processes to protect organizations from adapting cyber threats in spite of ever-evolving nature. Also, by integrating security and connectivity into one cloud native architecture, SASE reduces operational overhead and enables more rapid response to new compliance or patient care needs, which is critical in high-risk, data-intensive healthcare environments.

Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific SASE Market is growing at a rapid pace as countries embrace hybrid work patterns, expand cloud adoption, and spend on secure digital infrastructure. Digital transformation objectives drive the momentum in Japan, with the likes of Versa Networks and Cato Networks growing their footprint through new products and alliances. India is experiencing robust growth due to programs such as "Make in India" where Versa Networks, Tata Communications, and others are launching integrated SDWAN and cloud-native services in the primary industries. Hybrid work is thriving in Southeast Asia, particularly in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, and this has driven unmanaged device growth and cloud applications at more than 80% of organizations to favor single vendor configurations for added security and ease. Meanwhile, Australia and New Zealand prioritize integrated platforms in the public sector to enable remote staff and multi-cloud management. Across the region, surging demand for simplified, scalable, and secure networking drives the next generation of SASE adoption.

Top Key Companies in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market:

The report profiles key players such as Cisco Systems (US), HPE (US), Verizon (US), Broadcom (US), Fortinet (US), Akamai (US), Oracle (US), Juniper Networks (US), Extreme Networks (US), AT&T (US), Palo Alto (US), Checkpoint Software Technologies (Israel), and Huawei (China).

