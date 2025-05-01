Rare Beatles Master Pressings And Prints By Calder And Hockney From Herb Belkin's Archive Set For Auction

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collection highlights Mr. Belkin's visionary leadership at Mobile Fidelity, a record label renowned for its innovative audiophile-quality recordings. Music collectors will discover rare and important recordings from legendary artists such as The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra, The Rolling Stones and more. A key highlight is a factory-sealed, limited-edition UHQR 200g LP box set of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, a testament to Mr. Belkin's role in accessing the original master tapes for pioneering reissues. Also featured is an extremely rare #15/5000 The Beatles 'The Collection' Original Master Recording Box Set.

Beyond music, the auction showcases Mr. Belkin's discerning taste in contemporary art, and limited edition prints with notable works by Frank Stella ("York Factory #1"), David Hockney ("Henry at the Table"), Alexander Calder and others. His passion for appreciating and listening to music extends to a Custom Replica CD Jukebox by Rock-Ola. Mr. Belkin's career included influential positions at Capitol, Atlantic, and ABC Records. In 1977, he co-founded Mobile Fidelity, which pioneered audiophile remastering of music. His dedication to excellence revolutionized the music industry and continues to resonate with music fans worldwide. This collection offers a glimpse into the work and passions of a man who shaped how we listen to music-and whose influence continues to be felt today.

"This phenomenal collection offers a unique insight into the passions of a genuine music pioneer and art connoisseur," states Kaja Veilleux, Owner, Appraiser and Auctioneer at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries. "The full scope of the offerings is a rich and varied selection of audiophile records and contemporary artworks that will resonate with both music lovers and art collectors around the world – there is truly something for everyone."

Select highlights are available now at , with the full collection on public view at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries in the lead-up to the June sale. The auction will take place on June 27th, 28th, 29th, 2025.

