Driftless Medical Spa: First In Wisconsin Offering Brain Stimulation To Treat Depression

Complimentary Launch Party on May 14 to Showcase New Treatments

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals in Western Wisconsin seeking state-of-the-art treatment for depression without medication, pain or downtime, can turn to Driftless Medical Spa in Prairie Du Chien, the first center in Wisconsin to offer EXOMIND , a noninvasive brain stimulation to improve mental health issues and emotional wellbeing.

Driftless Medical Spa brings together the latest medical and aesthetic treatments under the direction of founder and board-certified surgeon, Dr. Amber Crawford.

"In the clinical literature and in the treatment room, we are seeing that EXOMIND, which works via repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, is extremely effective for those experiencing depression," states Dr. Crawford. ""Research shows that more than 95% of patients reduced food cravings and reported a four-to-five pounds weight loss after six treatments." To maximize results, Dr. Crawford recommends a 30-minute treatment twice a week for three weeks.

In addition to EXOMIND, Driftless Medical Spa provides patients with cutting-edge technologies to enhance physical wellness. Emsculpt NEO uses muscle activation and heat to burn fat and tone muscles, improving hard-to-treat areas such as the abdomen, buttocks, arms, calves, and thighs. This technology induces muscle contractions and burns fat by up to 30% and builds muscle by 25%.

For facial rejuvenation, Driftless Medical Spa offers Emface , a non-invasive treatment that boosts collagen production and tightens facial skin using heat and muscle activation. In just 20 to 30 minutes, Emface revitalizes the face by stimulating underlying tissue and reducing fine lines.

EMSELLA, another innovative technology offering, is a game-changer for the 25 million Americans suffering from pelvic floor weakness and incontinence. Patients sit fully clothed in the EMSELLA chair, which uses electromagnetic energy to strengthen the pelvic floor by inducing muscle contractions. EMSELLA boasts a 98% patient satisfaction rate and helps individuals regain control over bladder function, enabling them to enjoy daily activities without concern.

These leading-edge technologies will be showcased at the EXOMIND complimentary launch party on Wednesday, May 14 from 4 to 6 p.m., 105 E Blackhawk Ave, Prairie du Chien, WI. Attendees will learn more about EXOMIND and may try other new technologies. The evening includes light refreshments and special discounts on these procedures. To RSVP, call 608-844-8545 or visit the website: .

