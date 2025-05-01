BGL Welcomes Lekha Paranjape As A Director In Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited that Lekha has joined us to further strengthen our coverage capabilities across the EdTech and eCommerce software sectors," said Scott Mattson , Head of BGL's Technology vertical. "Lekha is an excellent addition to our team and her extensive industry knowledge and transaction experience will be a great asset for our clients."

Lekha has over 15 years of investment banking experience across the Technology ecosystem. Prior to joining BGL, Lekha was a Director at Macquarie Capital where she focused on sell-side and buy-side M&A and capital raising within the EdTech and eCommerce software sectors. Previously, she held positions at Lazard, SBI Capital Markets Limited, and Barclays. Lekha holds an MBA from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business and earned her bachelor's degree from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology in New Delhi, India.

"I'm excited to join BGL's growing Technology team," said Paranjape. "The firm's collaborative culture, breath of services, and market relationships are second to none, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver successful outcomes for our clients."

Lekha's addition to the firm is the latest in BGL's expansion of industry coverage and senior banker headcount. Since 2022, BGL has increased its Managing Director ranks by over 90%, adding more than a dozen new sectors to its industry coverage and expanding its complementary product offerings in private capital advisory across equity, debt, and other financial advisory services, including fairness opinions, valuations, and restructuring.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .

