Solvent Direct & Lab Safety Institute Unite With Insurance Carriers To Advance Laboratory Safety And Deliver Insurance Savings For Extraction Industry

This first-of-its-kind collaboration is designed to close the long-standing training gap in extraction safety by educating extractors and operators on the safe handling of high-purity extraction solvents like butane and ethanol within extraction labs. The program emphasizes both life safety and process safety, while offering licensed operators tangible benefits-such as exclusive insurance savings.

A Two-Tiered Training Program Designed for Extraction Professionals

Through this partnership, Solvent Direct clients will qualify for exclusive discounts on LSI's nationally recognized laboratory safety trainings, offered in both live and online formats. The program kicks off with a two-day foundational course covering core lab safety topics like:



Chemical hygiene and PPE

Hazard communication

Emergency response procedures Flammable solvents and compressed gases

After completing the foundational course, participants can move on to an advanced extraction-specific module launching later this summer. This cannabis-focused training will walk teams through structured risk assessments for ethanol and hydrocarbon extraction , best practices for compliance, and safety protocols for emergency scenarios.

Real-World Impact: Compliance, Confidence, and Cost-Savings

What sets this partnership apart is its integration with CARMA365 Insurance . Certified labs will qualify for exclusive insurance discounts , helping operators not only strengthen compliance but reduce long-term operating costs.

"This is more than just safety training-it's about driving real impact across the entire extraction industry," said Lexis Shontz, CEO of Solvent Direct . "We're giving extractors the knowledge and tools to protect their teams, streamline operations, and save money. That's a win for everyone."

Elizabeth Braun , Director of Educational Content and Learning at LSI, echoed the excitement: "We're honored to bring our curriculum to this industry in partnership with Solvent Direct and CARMA365. This collaboration means safer operations, empowered teams, and long-term sustainability for extractors nationwide."

At a Glance: What Extractors Get



10% off LSI lab safety courses with code: SD2025

Two-part training: Core lab safety + cannabis-specific extraction risk

Certification that supports compliance , insurance savings , and regulatory audits

Access to exclusive CARMA365 insurance discounts Integration with Solvent Direct's SD360 Compliance Platform

Get Certified. Stay Safe. Save Big.

Solvent Direct clients will have exclusive access to courses immediately via the SD and LSI platforms. The cannabis-specific live safety trainings are slated for release in Q3 2025 , followed by additional self-paced training modules tailored to real-world extraction hazards.

For more details or to get started, visit or reach out to [email protected] .

