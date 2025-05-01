USA's Top Aerospace, Military And Tech Leaders To Gather In MI To Secure Critical Defense Systems

Cyber-Physical Systems Security Summit Unites U.S. Army, NASA, DoD, and Industry Experts to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure, May 13-14

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyberattacks against military systems, energy grids, and autonomous technologies escalate, the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) MI Chapter will host the 10th Annual Cyber-Physical Systems Security Summit (CPS3) on May 13–14, 2025 , at Oakland University. This event brings together some of the nation's top defense, military, and tech leaders to address threats to U.S. critical infrastructure and battlefield systems.

Event Highlights

1. Access to Architects of Cyber Defense:



Major General Paul Rogers , Adjutant General of the MI National Guard, discussing cyber-physical threats.

Dariusz Mikulski , Ph.D., Lead Research Scientist for the U.S. Army DEVCOM GVSC and CPS3 Event Chair, presenting research on preventing hijacking in military robotic systems.

John Garstka , Director of Cyber Warfare for the OUSD ASD(A) Defense, detailing unclassified 5-year projections for DoD cyber threats.

Brennan Hay, Cybersecurity Director at NASA, and Dan Trujillo , Space Cyber Resiliency Lead for the Air Force Research Laboratory, revealing strategies to secure aerospace systems. And more

2. Panels:



"Securing the Skies" with Boeing's Lillian Baker on safety and security in aviation

DoD Cyber Threats Over the Next 5 Years

Robot Cybersecurity: Hijack Resiliency

Defense-in-Depth for cyber-physical systems

Digital Engineering's role in cybersecurity

OSINT Capture-the-Flag hands-on session Securing domestic battlefields: energy, space, and aviation

3. Networking:

Connect with leaders from DoD, Army, Air Force, DoE, NASA, Primes, and others.

"CPS3 is where USA's brightest minds come together to confront the most urgent security challenges of our time. This is where tomorrow's defense strategies are forged, and attendees can become part of the solution," said Jennifer Tisdale , NDIA Board Member and CPS3 Event Chair.

Why Attend?

CPS3 offers access to the architects of U.S. cyber defense, actionable intelligence for defense and industry, and exclusive networking. Attendees will gain insights into threats and solutions, learn from top experts, and help shape the future of national security.

"This summit is a unique opportunity to bridge the gap between research, policy, and real-world defense operations. The conversations and collaborations that happen here will shape the future of cybersecurity for our nation's most critical systems," said Dariusz Mikulski , Ph.D., Lead Research Scientist, U.S. Army DEVCOM GVSC, and CPS3 Event Chair.

Media Access

Media can schedule interviews before or during the event.

Contact: [email protected] or 248-574-1466.

Event Details



What: 10th Annual Cyber-Physical Systems Security Summit (CPS3)

When: May 13–14, 2025

Where: Oakland University, 312 Meadow Brook Rd, Rochester, MI

To register:

About NDIA MI

The NDIA Michigan Chapter has supported America's warfighters since its founding in 1944. As a nonprofit organization committed to fostering collaboration between government, industry, and academia, NDIA MI serves as a vital connector within the defense community. Its leadership ensures that MI remains indispensable to advancing national security objectives. Visit: .

Media Contact

Axel Cooley

[email protected]

248-574-1466

SOURCE National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Michigan Chapter

