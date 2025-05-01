FOX NEWS CHANNEL's STEVE DOOCY TO TAKE ON NEW COAST-TO-COAST CO-HOST ROLE ON FOX & FRIENDS FROM LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX & Friends founding co-host Steve Doocy will take on a new coast-to-coast co-hosting role for cable news' most-watched morning show. In this role, Doocy will co-host FOX & Friends from cities and towns across the country, bringing viewers unparalleled access and insight to the people, places and issues that make up America. After 29 years in morning television – first in the weather role on Fox X-press and then as a co-host of FOX & Friends since 1998 – he will move to Florida full time and be based there to strategically co-host the show throughout the southeast, Midwest and beyond.

Doocy is the longest running co-host in network morning television other than Al Roker who is part of the Today show ensemble. He joined FNC at its inception in 1996 as the "weather guy" based in New York City and was named co-host of FOX & Friends when the show launched in February of 1998. Within three years of his tenure on the program, FOX & Friends became the most-watched program in cable news and has now notched 24 years as cable's highest-rated morning show with co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Lawrence Jones, and Brian Kilmeade. FOX & Friends has averaged 1.5 million viewers in 2025 to date, easily beating CNN and MSNBC's morning programs combined and more notably outrating the broadcast morning shows in select markets year to date. This includes beating Today in New York, Boston, Atlanta and Charlotte, NC; beating Good Morning America in Washington, and St. Louis; and beating CBS Mornings in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington, Boston, Detroit, Orlando, Cleveland, and Charlotte, NC. FOX & Friends is also number one across the board in Tampa, FL defeating Good Morning America, Today and CBS Mornings in that market.

In commenting on the announcement which was made this morning at 8:45 AM on FOX & Friends, FOX News Media's Executive Vice President of Morning Programming & Program Development Megan Albano said, "For nearly 30 years, Steve has been a force on the curvy couch with his signature smile and wit. His relationship with our audience is unmatched and we are looking forward to him taking his trademark style from the couch to cities across America's heartland where he will co-host from diners to pickleball courts and more and finally not have to drive across the George Washington Bridge at 3:30am every morning."

Doocy's remarks from this morning's FOX & Friends were as follows:



Do you remember that eighties Dunkin' Donuts commercial where the alarm clock goes off at 3:30?

Well for the last 30 years when my alarm clock goes off-at 3:30-if it wakes up my wife Kathy, she always says, "It's time to make the donuts." And I say, you're right, "It's time to make the donuts," and I get up and go to work.

You know how many mornings my alarm has gone off at 3:30? Well, according to AI... six thousand, eight hundred twenty-eight. That, ladies and gentlemen, is a lot of donuts.

It's a great job... but the hours suck.

Ainsley and I have talked about this for years about how hard it is to dash back from wherever we are on the weekends... to be on the couch live at 6 AM Monday. But we have to because the Curvy Couch is an important part of the show.

Which brings me to this public service announcement: After decades of getting up at 3:30 and driving into New York City in the dark, today is the last day I will host the show from the couch.

I am not retiring. I'm not leaving the show. I'm still a host, but it's time for a change.

Suzanne Scott, the CEO of FOX News Media, and a friend for over 30 years, and I have been trying to figure out what a guy who's been getting up at 3:30 for two generations should do next. And Suzanne gave me a great option-to keep working on this show... just not every day.

So, from now on... I'm working three days a week. Essentially, it's the Johnny Carson show deal. Remember Johnny worked his three days in Burbank, and I will be based in Florida which means you may never see me in a necktie again.

Well Florida is strategic. It's going to make it easier for me to report from Florida and other parts of America that don't get a lot of network airtime. I'll be going from the Carolinas to the Keys. From Middle America to Mar-a-Lago. So, call me the coast-to-coast host.

When my kids were growing up, I never had breakfast with them. I was always here. Kathy did everything. But starting tomorrow, I'm going to have breakfast with my grandkids and my children whenever I can.

I'm transitioning from "It's time to make the donuts" to "It's time to make the breakfast, Grandpa. Now step on it."

By the way, lots of breakfast ideas in our number one bestselling Happy Cookbook series that's still available everywhere.

Tomorrow, Kathy and I are going to DC to meet our two-week-old grandson George. My son Peter and his wife Hillary and their two-year-old Bridget will get the first batch of coast-to-coast host French toast.

Then off to Dallas, where Sally and her husband Ali just moved into a brand-new house with their two-year-old son Arthur. They needed more space because Sally's having a boy in July. And LJ tells me Dallas is really beautiful in the month of July.

And my daughter-slash-lawyer Mary and her husband Marshall always need help with their dog, Peanut, so Gaga and Grandpa are hitting the road to spoil all of our kids and grandkids.

Not with stuff, per se, but just by being there. So, they're already stocking up the fridge with formula and chardonnay which they call Grandpa's medicine.

I will continue to join this couch crew for commentary. You have trusted me for all these years and don't worry, you will still hear my voice and my opinions loud and clear despite whatever seasonal pollen is killing me. And today I woke up and it's tree pollen.

There is one downside-I have a lot of friends in this skyscraper, and I will miss seeing them in person. The security guys, the café crew, especially the hair and makeup team because they are geniuses at what they do. Exhibit A ladies and gentlemen.

And the closest to my heart, the Fox & Friends team-working day and night producing America's number one cable morning news show.

Our leader, all-star producer Megan Albano, who is standing right there, gets a special shout-out because she is going to help me make my new schedule work. And for that, I am eternally grateful.

The studio and control room crews have lots of folks I have worked alongside for decades, that's why it makes it hard. Just know you will still hear from me every day when I play Wordle with you - as soon as Chris picks the word, and then Ted says he solved it in two. Ted is a liar! I'm just calling it out.

As for the cast on the couch-who I love and adore-if this was the last day, I'd ever work with you again, the waterworks would be flowing, you know me. But after a little vacation, I'm going to be back on the show, via the magic of television where somewhere, I guarantee you, somebody will ask me:

Is Ainsley really that sweet?" And I'll say she is.

And is Lawrence really that much fun?" And I'll say yes indeed.

Is Janice Dean always so sunny? She is.

And does Carley know what crazy transitions you guys will throw her way?" She doesn't, but she always has a snappy comeback.

And more importantly, I hear this all the time, does Brian Kilmeade really think we need somebody to tell us to get dressed? Let me ask you, when you go out in the morning, are people on the street wearing clothes? Yes! They are listening to Brian, and Brian, that is your legacy.

A lady at the airport on Monday said to me, Steve, I didn't see you on the couch this morning, and I told her that from now on I was working three days a week and she said, that's great, you've been there a long time. And she's right.

Because once again according to AI, I have hosted thirty-one thousand six hundred and seven hours of live TV on FOX News. And you know what? I'm not done yet.

I'll be back in ten days when it's time to make the donuts.

FOX News Media Contact:

Jessica Ketner: 212.301.3976 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC

