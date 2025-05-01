American Nurses Enterprise Celebrates The Power Of Nursestm During National Nurses Week

Recognizing, Honoring, and Amplifying the Impact of Nurses Across the Nation

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Nurses Enterprise - encompassing the American Nurses Association (ANA), the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and the American Nurses Foundation (ANF) - kicks off National Nurses Week (May 6–12) with a powerful message: The Power of NursesTM . This year's campaign shines a national spotlight on nurses as the driving force behind compassionate care, innovation, and transformative changes in healthcare. From coast to coast, the enterprise is launching a series of high-impact events - including a national press conference, educational webinars, landmark light-ups, and direct engagement with policymakers-to celebrate the unparalleled contributions of nurses and call on the public to honor their essential role in shaping a healthier future for all.

"As a nurse, I'm deeply honored to join my colleagues at the American Nurses Association in leading this year's National Nurses Week observance. Nursing is more than a profession - it is a calling grounded in purpose, compassion, and service. This week is a moment to honor and elevate the voices of nurses who are improving lives, strengthening communities, and leading transformative changes across the healthcare system." - Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN, President, American Nurses Association.

"I am proud to celebrate those who embody the very best of what it means to serve. Let this be a national moment of gratitude - to celebrate nurses for who they are, what they do, and the extraordinary impact they make every single day," said Bradley Goettl, DNP, DHA, RN, FNP-C, FAAN, Chief Nursing Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise.

Summary of activities and events happening during National Nurses Week:



May 5: National Nurses Week kicks off early in collaboration with the Maryland Nurses Association at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland with giveaways and breakfast for nurses. Premier Protein will be offering free shakes to nurses and presenting a check to the American Nurses Association to honor the contributions of nurses and advance their well-being.

May 5: ANA's Center for Ethics & Human Rights presents "Unlocking the Code of Ethics for Nurses" - a webinar sponsored by Capella University. It will take place at 3:00 p.m. Led by Carol Taylor, PhD, MSN, RN, FAAN, professor of Medicine and Nursing at Georgetown University, the session will explore The Power of Nurses through the lens of the Code of Ethics for Nurses and its critical role in everyday practice across all care settings. Register and watch here .

May 6: National Nurses Week will "Light up The Sky". More than 100 monuments, buildings, bridges, hospitals, and landmarks across the country will illuminate in the color red to honor nurses. Visit the National Nurses Week website to find a location near you, take a selfie and post to social media to share your pride! * Happening throughout the week.

May 6: ANA releases its updated position statement on workplace violence, articulating the responsibilities of nurses and employers to share and sustain a culture of respect, which is free from violence. Find the full statement here .

May 7: The third installment of the Mary Eliza Mahoney Lecture Series : "Social Justice and Ethics: Building on the Legacy of Mary Eliza Mahoney," celebrates the enduring legacy of Mary Eliza Mahoney, the first professionally trained African American nurse and a trailblazer in the field of nursing. This compelling panel discussion will explore Provision 9 of the association's newly revised Code of Ethics for Nurses, which calls on nurses to advance social justice, eliminate health inequities, and promote human flourishing across all communities. Register and watch here .

May 8: ANA's Policy and Government Affairs Division will host a special reception on Capitol Hill for members of Congress, aimed at raising awareness of key issues and policies impacting nurses and the nursing profession. *Photos and quotes will be available for media members. May 9 : A special networking and fireside chat event with enterprise leadership and local state representatives takes place at BayCare Health System in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event will convene the newly appointed Chief Nursing Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise, Bradley Goettl, DNP, DHA, RN, FNP-C, FAAN, and the Chief Executive Officer of BayCare Health System, Stephanie Conners, MBA, BSN, RN, among others to discuss critical topics in nursing and share insights on the future of the profession. The session will be streamed live and shared following the event.

*More details on this event and additional events happening in Dallas and Boston can be found online here .



May 9 : ANA presents the "Redefining and Elevating the Value of Nursing" webinar, sponsored by LinkedIn, at 2:00 p.m. The session will feature insights from enterprise experts the Vice President of Individual Credentialing and Research, Heidi McNeely, PhD, RN,PCNS-BC, Executive Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs Tim Nanof, MSW, along with Olga Ysakusheva, PhD, from Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Register and watch here . May 12: Watch the premiere of the American Nurses Foundation's mini documentary, highlighting the Nurse Well-Being: Building Peer & Leadership Support program her . It features real stories of nurses who successfully used this program at USA Health in Alabama.

"I am very grateful for the incredible work nurses do every single day. They are the backbone of our healthcare system and consistently rank as the most trusted professionals in the country - and for good reason. That's why National Nurses Week is so significant. It gives us all a moment to pause, reflect, and express heartfelt appreciation for the extraordinary contributions nurses make in every community," said Angela Beddoe, Chief Executive Officer of the American Nurses Enterprise. "Our mission is to champion nurses by prioritizing their well-being and ensuring they have the support, recognition, and resources needed to thrive. I'm especially thankful for our generous corporate sponsors - Capella University, LinkedIn, and Premier Protein - and our corporate donors, Quince and Springer Publishing as well as Chipotle and Skechers, who have both been longtime contributors that have supported the American Nurses Foundation for several years through annual register round-up campaigns at their locations nationwide. These partnerships make it possible to celebrate nurses in a way that truly honors their impact."

All are encouraged to use social media to share their gratitude for nurses everywhere. Using #ThePowerOfNurses, share your gratitude and snap a pic of your favorite nurse who is making a difference to share how nurses have made a positive impact in your life. For resources to celebrate National Nurses Week, more information on the National Nurses Week observance, and full schedule of activities, visit the National Nurses Week 2025 website.

About American Nurses Enterprise

American Nurses Enterprise unites the expertise and dedication of the American Nurses Association, American Nurses Credentialing Center, and American Nurses Foundation to champion nurses, advance standards of excellence and inspire transformative change. With a powerful legacy and forward-thinking vision, our influence spans federal and local levels working through state affiliates and partners to amplify the voice of nurses across all practices and specialties. Every day, we harness The Power of NursesTM to increase the value of the nursing profession and transform the healthcare experience for all.

