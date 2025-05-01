Vectra Bank Colorado Announces Symone Massey, Durango Market President

Throughout her career, Massey has consistently demonstrated her ability to build high-performing teams, drive market growth, and create a client-focused, service-driven culture by working closely with teams and business partners to listen and learn from their best practices. She is a leader in business development, SBA, C&I, ABL, CRE lending, and risk management.

Durango is a vibrant, growing community, and Massey is honored to lead Vectra's mission to serve the people and businesses of Durango. Her goal is to support our local teams and connect with the local business community, building lasting partnerships that make an impact in this region. Massey is excited to call Durango home.

She holds a BA in Business from Utah State University, is certified with the American Institute of Banking, and a member of the National Contractors Association, National Builders Association, and a proud Rotarian. Throughout her career, Massey has served as chair/president and/or board member for numerous nonprofits, civic and finance organizations, championing initiatives that strengthen local economies and empower business growth in communities.

About Vectra

With assets of $4 billion, Vectra Bank Colorado is a proactive, customer-focused organization dedicated to real relationship banking. Part of the Zions Bancorporation family of banks, Vectra serves Colorado's small, middle-market and corporate business clients with 34 locations throughout Colorado, and one in Farmington, New Mexico. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is included in the S&P 400 Mid-Cap and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION ). The bank's website address is .

