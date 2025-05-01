Healthee Partners With Comparemedsrx To Boost Rx Transparency

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthee , the AI-powered health benefits platform, today announced a strategic partnership with CompareMedsRx to make prescription savings more accessible and transparent for employees.

Through this partnership, employees can compare costs, identify lower-cost pharmacies, and find clinically appropriate, more affordable alternatives to brand-name medications, all based on their location, coverage, and health needs.

"Prescription costs can vary wildly - even for the same medication," said Guy Benjamin, CEO and Co-founder of Healthee. "By combining Rx intelligence from multiple sources into one streamlined experience, we're giving employees the power to seamlessly make cost-effective pharmacy choices."

This partnership fuels exciting new pharmacy functionalities that join Healthee's all-in-one care navigation suite, including real-time deductible tracking, digital ID cards, free telehealth access, and Zoe, Healthee's AI-powered personal health assistant. With more robust pharmacy navigation offerings, Healthee is making greater strides in simplifying the entire healthcare journey, from symptom to script.

"At CompareMedsRx, we believe cost should never stand between people and their medications," said Hiten Gardi, CEO at CompareMedsRx. "Partnering with Healthee helps us meet users when they need us most: at the point of care."

About CompareMedsRx

CompareMedsRx is a leading prescription cost transparency platform helping consumers find affordable medications by comparing prices across pharmacies and recommending clinically appropriate, lower-cost alternatives. Through employer and health plan partnerships, CompareMedsRx reduces prescription spending while improving medication adherence. Visit to learn more.

About Healthee

Healthee is a leading company in the health tech industry, focused on transforming how employees navigate healthcare and benefits. With a mission to make access to a healthier life effortless, Healthee utilizes AI technology to simplify complex benefits systems, enhancing user experience, cutting costs, and improving care outcomes. The Healthee platform is designed to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and efficient. For more information, visit Healthee or connect with Healthee on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , X , and YouTube .

SOURCE Healthee

